Week 12 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints at Broncos

SAINTS-BRONCOS GAME PREVIEW

Following a dominating 24-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons for their eighth consecutive victory, the New Orleans Saints (8-2) will look to start a three-game road trip of on a winning note when they play at the Denver Broncos (4-6).

In looking to guarantee four consecutive winning seasons, New Orleans will face a stiff test in their attempt to do so. New Orleans has moved to first in the NFC Conference playoff race by playing sound football, spurred by a developing running game, an increasingly aggressive and opportunistic defense and overcoming adversity presented by injuries and absences by several key starters.

With 168 total rushing yards on Sunday and three touchdowns, New Orleans put up their most impressive performance of the season on the ground. QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ put up a standout performance in his first career start, completing 18-of-23 passes for 233 yards, while carrying ten times for a game-high 51 yards with two touchdowns for a 108.9 passer rating. WR ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ showed he is recovered from ankle and hamstring injuries to put up his most explosive performance of 2020, posting nine receptions for 104 yards. Thomas' 489 career receptions are the most by an NFL player through his first five seasons.

