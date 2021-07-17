Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Seattle Seahawks

Saints will travel to Seattle for a Week 7 "Monday Night Football" showdown

Jul 17, 2021 at 01:47 PM
New Orleans Saints
Coming off their bye week, the New Orleans Saints will travel to Seattle at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 for a "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Seahawks on ESPN. The Saints defeated the Seahawks 33-27 in Week 3 of the 2019 season.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints’ Week 7 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Coach: Pete Carroll

Quarterback: Russell Wilson

2020 record: 12-4, won NFC West

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 - Saints 33, Seahawks 27

Seahawks-Saints series record: Series tied 8-8-0

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Seattle Seahawks 2020 season recap:

2020 was an unusual year for the Seattle Seahawks. After starting the season 5-0, they lost four of their next seven and fell out of playoff contention. They regained steam in the final four games, winning out and clinching an NFC West title. The Seahawks suffered a painful playoff exit at the hands of John Wolford and Jared Goff, leaving them stunned.

Notable Seahawks Roster Additions:

Notable Seahawks Roster Losses:

