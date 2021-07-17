2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Seattle Seahawks

Coming off their bye week, the New Orleans Saints will travel to Seattle at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 for a "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Seahawks on ESPN. The Saints defeated the Seahawks 33-27 in Week 3 of the 2019 season.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints’ Week 7 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Seattle Seahawks
Opponent: Seattle Seahawks
Coach: Pete Carroll
Quarterback: Russell Wilson
2020 record: 12-4, won NFC West
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 - Saints 33, Seahawks 27
Seahawks-Saints series record: Series tied 8-8-0
Seattle Seahawks 2020 season recap:
2020 was an unusual year for the Seattle Seahawks. After starting the season 5-0, they lost four of their next seven and fell out of playoff contention. They regained steam in the final four games, winning out and clinching an NFC West title. The Seahawks suffered a painful playoff exit at the hands of John Wolford and Jared Goff, leaving them stunned.
Notable Seahawks Roster Additions:
- Tight end – Gerald Everett
- Defensive end – Aldon Smith
- Wide receiver – Robert Nkemdiche
Notable Seahawks Roster Losses:
- Running back – Carlos Hyde (Jacksonville Jaguars)
- Linebacker – Phillip Dorsett (Jacksonville Jaguars)
- Linebacker – Jarran Reed (Kansas City Chiefs)