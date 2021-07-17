2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 2020 season recap:

2020 was an unusual year for the Seattle Seahawks. After starting the season 5-0, they lost four of their next seven and fell out of playoff contention. They regained steam in the final four games, winning out and clinching an NFC West title. The Seahawks suffered a painful playoff exit at the hands of John Wolford and Jared Goff, leaving them stunned.