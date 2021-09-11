Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Packers at Saints 2021 NFL Week 1

September 12, 2020

Sep 11, 2021 at 02:33 PM
SAINTS-PACKERS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints will open the season by facing the Green Bay Packers. The two teams will meet at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday, September 12 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., a temporary relocation of the contest necessary for the host Saints as the greater New Orleans region recovers from Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on Sunday, August 29. In the midst of hurricane recovery and municipalities restoring services, the Saints moved their football operation to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to prepare for their opener.

The Saints have a 19-35 all-time record in season openers, but will be seeking to win three straight openers for the second time in franchise history on Sunday (2008-10).

WATCH SAINTS-PACKERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 Locally)

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline), and Mike Pereira (rules expert).

WATCH SAINTS-PACKERS ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Packers for 2021 NFL Week 1. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

