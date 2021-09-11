Ways to Watch: Packers at Saints 2021 NFL Week 1

SAINTS-PACKERS GAME PREVIEW
The New Orleans Saints will open the season by facing the Green Bay Packers. The two teams will meet at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday, September 12 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., a temporary relocation of the contest necessary for the host Saints as the greater New Orleans region recovers from Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on Sunday, August 29. In the midst of hurricane recovery and municipalities restoring services, the Saints moved their football operation to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to prepare for their opener.
The Saints have a 19-35 all-time record in season openers, but will be seeking to win three straight openers for the second time in franchise history on Sunday (2008-10).
WATCH SAINTS-PACKERS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 Locally)
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline), and Mike Pereira (rules expert).
WATCH SAINTS-PACKERS ON MOBILE
Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES
LISTEN LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Packers for 2021 NFL Week 1. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
