New Orleans Saints keys ingredients to victory against Green Bay | 2021 NFL Week 1

Even in the face of significant offseason personnel changes, the New Orleans Saints have generated a certain level of expectation – inwardly, especially. So when they face Green Bay, one of the teams favored to advance to the NFC Championship Game (and more), in the regular-season opener Sunday, Sept. 12 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., the Saints won't walk on the field as a team feeling self-pity.

Whether forced to evacuate New Orleans due to Hurricane Ida, or absent a first-ballot Hall-of-Fame quarterback retiring, or opening without three players who rotated as starters at defensive tackle last year, or minus the 2020 starting left cornerback, or lacking one of the league's top receivers, the show goes on.

Here are a few ways that can help the Saints open it in a positive way:

1. TIGHT GRIP: The easiest way to lose a game is to turn over the ball. New Orleans has to be especially careful in that area against a team as formidable as Green Bay; the Saints don't need to give the Packers any extra possessions. And it won't be a bad thing at all if a couple of offensive possessions are 10-play, 75-yard scoring drives that last six minutes or so. The longer New Orleans' offense can keep Green Bay's defense on the field, the better opportunity possibly to wear down the Packers. The Saints' offensive line, as usual, will be critical. It'll have to protect a quarterback, Jameis Winston﻿, who might hold on to the ball a little longer than it became accustomed to with Drew Brees, and create some running lanes and space for Alvin Kamara﻿, one of the league's most dynamic backs.