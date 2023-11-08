Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Powered By

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 10 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seven Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Nov 08, 2023 at 04:12 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Injury-Report-2023-LACat

Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday
RB Kendre Miller Ankle DNP
DE Isaiah Foskey Quadricep DNP
TE Jimmy Graham Rest LP
T Ryan Ramczyk Rest LP
LB Ty Summers Hamstring FP
LB Demario Davis Knee FP
FB Adam Prentice* Knee FP

*Designated to return from IR; currently in 21-day window.

Related Links

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

The Minnesota Vikings did not hold an official practice on Wednesday (11/8/2023). This report is an estimation.

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday
QB Jaren Hall Concussion DNP
DL Dean Lowry Groin DNP
WR K.J. Osborn Concussion DNP
LB Brian Asamoah II Ankle LP
T Christian Darrisaw Groin LP
TE T.J. Hockenson Ribs LP
WR Justin Jefferson* Hamstring LP
TE Johnny Mundt Knee LP
WR Jalen Nailor* Hamstring FP
G Chris Reed* Foot FP

*Designated to return from IR; currently in 21-day window.

Related Content

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 9 vs. Chicago Bears

One Saints player OUT, two questionable for Week 9 vs. Chicago
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 9 vs. Chicago Bears

Eight Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 9 vs. Chicago Bears

Ten Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report
news

UPDATE: Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 8 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Receiver Michael Thomas added to list with illlness, questionable for Sunday
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 8 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Thirteen Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 8 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Twelve Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Five Saints listed as OUT for Thursday Night Football vs. Jacksonville
news

Saints Tuesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Thirteen Saints listed on Tuesday's Injury Report
news

Saints Monday Injury Report: 2023 Week 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Fourteen Saints listed on Monday's estimated Injury Report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 6 vs. Houston Texans

Five Saints listed as OUT on Friday's Injury Report
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 6 vs. Houston Texans

Ten Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report
Advertising