Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Chiefs 2020 Week 15

DEFENSIVE TACKLE SHELDON RANKINS

Look, I know you guys knew coming in Patrick Mahomes can extend a lot of these plays. But I mean, how many times did you feel like today you played him really well and had him kind of backed into a corner and then he kind of came up with some magic, if you will?

"Yeah. Yeah, I mean, listen, like you said, we knew that coming into the game, we knew, he's kind of the straw that stirs the drink. You know, he kind of gets them out of some bad situations. And make some plays for them. So yeah, I mean, there's a few we want back, obviously. But, I really won't be able to tell too much until we get into the tape. But you know, off the top of my head, definitely a few we want back, definitely a few that, you know, we feel that, you know, if we just do this here and this there, or this guy gets off and does that. You know, we'd have them where we wanted and be able to make a play. But, yeah."

It's probably been since your rookie season, since you lost like consecutive games late in the year like this, with the playoffs coming on? I am just curious, where the team's mindset is right now? If you think it's still in a good spot, even if, you know, this is kind of new territory for you?

"Yeah, listen, I think, the thing about this team is, we're resilient. You know, we've seen it all, been through it all. So, teams in a good spot, you know, obviously, never want to lose a game, never want to lose consecutive games. But like I said, the good thing about this team, you know, got a lot of guys who played a lot of football, been through a lot of things and seen a lot. So I think it starts, like I said, starts at the top. Sean (Payton), you know, going down into the locker room with Drew (Brees), Cam (Jordan), Demario (Davis), those guys. Those guys have played a lot of football and are going to lead the right way. We are going to rally that message to the rest of the team and we are good. And I think we got a short week ahead of us, get ready to play on Christmas. We'll get back to work, find film on some things and get ready to come back out here for a better showing."

Speaking of Cam (Jordan), how does it change things when you lose a leader like that in the fourth quarter? And he can't even be on the sidelines with you all, because he's got to go back to the locker room?

"Yeah, that's big. We could sit up here and talk about the next man up, which is true. Listen, the guys stepped in great, Carl (Granderson), Trey (Hendrickson) and Marcus (Davenport), those guys are hellacious players in their own right. But, it's hard to replace a guy like Cam Jordan. So obviously his absence was there. But at the end of the day, the way this league works is, you have to make plays, regardless of who's out there. So, obviously, we always miss him, we know he can go change a game on any play. But, we also got other guys who are more than capable of filling that spot and they went out there and played well and did their job and were able to harass Patrick Mahomes."

Obviously, you guys would like to get the win here. But if you look at it kind of like as a process, being on the field, 40 minutes against this team, holding them to 230 (yards) passing and just kind of how you guys played. Are there positives you can take from this as a group that can, you know, help you guys learn about yourselves?

"Anytime, you lose, things are going to seem a lot more down then what they may be when we watch the tape. So, once I watch the tape, I'll definitely be able to kind of see, see a lot of those things, if we can pull some positive things from it. But all in all, to be able to play this team close and be able to have a shot to win at the end of the game was big. And obviously we didn't come up with it. But we like our team, we love the guys we got in this locker room, the guys who go out there and play, our coaches, everybody that contributes to the product on Sunday. We love everybody and we'll go to war with these guys every time."

I'm just curious what it means to your to see Drew (Brees) back out there, even if today was what it was? Just to have him back out on the field, how important is that for you going into the stretch run?

"Yeah, that's big. Obviously, (a) walking Hall of Famer, you can't (discount) having that back out on the field. (The) guy's played as much football as he has and been as successful as he has, been to the mountaintop. He does nothing but add another piece to the team, getting back out there and being able to command that huddle and get our offense flowing in the right direction. Like you said, (it) didn't come to where we wanted it to. And obviously it would've been great to have him back out there, first game, win. But, this is something that we'll grow from. It's not a loss, it's a lesson. We will continue to grow from it. And when it's all said and done, our coaches will put us in the right positions to make plays, in the right situations to win the biggest games."

When you mentioned you like your team, obviously, has it been frustrating at all for everyone on this team that when you look at the whole year, it seems like, I don't even know if we've been able to see them 100%, or see you guys 100% at any point. It seems like every time that somebody's been on demand it's like somebody else's going out. I mean, has that been a frustrating thing from like a rhythm standpoint?

"I mean, it's football, that's just kind of what comes with the business. There's going to be some years where you feel like everybody's great, you never really have too many key guys or too many important guys, that go out. Then there are going to be years where it seems like a revolving door of, we get a guy back, we lose a guy, we get a guy back, we lose a guy. So, it's just kind of the way the business works. Listen, at the end of the day, the team lining up across from you doesn't care who's out there. They're going to go out there and try to win a football game. And we feel the same way. Whoever's out there we're going to war with those guys. And we have the most trust in those guys to go out there and execute and help us win."