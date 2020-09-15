The six best quotes from Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

The six best quotes from Week 1 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Coach Sean Payton on the Saints defensive and special teams performance:
"I thought defensively we were outstanding. I am proud of how we played in the kicking game as well."
Payton on how important are the interceptions on defense:
"You win the turnover battle like we did, you have a turnover for a touchdown, you are 90 percent a winner in those games. Obviously, those are big plays for us. You block a field goal; just a lot of things happened in that game that despite how you play, those things can help you win games. The energy and effort, I was pleased with."
Quarterback Drew Brees on Jared Cook's Week 1 performance:
"Listen, I'm so confident with Jared. I think he's a great matchup, regardless of who's on him. Obviously his size, speed and his ability to separate (are big). Typically he's getting safety and linebacker matchups, and that's good for us. Listen with all of our personnel, you throw out personnel grouping with Tre'Quan (Smith) and Mike Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders and Alvin (Kamara), Jared, I mean, it's like pick your poison. So that's a good problem to have."
Cornerback Janoris Jenkins on the Saints defensive adjustments in Week 1:
"We just settled in. Everybody came together, understanding that was our first game, everybody (stayed) together. (I) Told them though, keep your head up, keep playing, (it's) just the first drive, just come out, stay composed, in the moment. And we did. We ran fast, played hard and got the victory."
Linebacker Demario Davis on the signing of his contract extension:
"I am just so blessed. For me, it was just that I didn't want to leave this family. I didn't want to leave this brotherhood; so, when I was in a situation of where I could potentially go and plan to either go to free agency or stay, I just wanted to be here. There is so much talent, so much love, so much passion, great culture, great community. Me and my family are blessed just to have an extension here and spend a couple more years here with this brotherhood and this family and chase our goals, win a Super Bowl and more."
Tight end Jared Cook on Alvin Kamara's productivity in Week 1:
"It was awesome. It shows why he's one of the best backs in the league. He was just out there flying around all day especially toward the end of the game. He got the one on the sidelines and was able to get us to the five. It was huge. He is a huge asset for us. He is so versatile. He can do so many things. It was good to see him get going. It should have been three touchdowns, but I won't hold him to that."