Taysom Hill named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints specialist/quarterback Taysom Hill has been named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday, Dec. 12.
With the Saints trailing Tampa Bay 14-3 in the third quarter Sunday, Dec. 9, Hill blocked the punt of Bryan Anger, which the Saints recovered at the Tampa 30. That play sparked a 25-0 scoring surge by the Saints and powered them to a 28-14 victory. The win clinched the NFC South for the Saints, their second consecutive division title.
It was the first blocked punt of Hill's career.