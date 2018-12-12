 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Taysom Hill named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

His blocked punt vs. Bucs turned the course of the game

Dec 12, 2018 at 08:30 AM

New Orleans Saints specialist/quarterback Taysom Hill has been named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday, Dec. 12.

With the Saints trailing Tampa Bay 14-3 in the third quarter Sunday, Dec. 9, Hill blocked the punt of Bryan Anger, which the Saints recovered at the Tampa 30. That play sparked a 25-0 scoring surge by the Saints and powered them to a 28-14 victory. The win clinched the NFC South for the Saints, their second consecutive division title.

It was the first blocked punt of Hill's career.

