Takeaways from Coach Sean Payton's media session, Monday, July 31

Photos from 2017 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 31, 2017.
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton met with the media Monday, July 31 following the team's practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Some takeaways from the session:
- The Saints held their first live tackling of 2017 training camp presenrted by Verizon and Payton said he was pleased with the intensity.
- During the final team period there was a dispute about whether the offense or defense won the final drill. Receiver Brandon Coleman caught a pass from quarterback Drew Brees and appeared to take it for a touchdown but the defense contended that he was down.
- Payton said rookie tackle Rayn Ramczyk is working at first-team left tackle, "we're trying to see what he can do."
- There continued to be an issue with some of the shotgun snaps and Payton said the team needs to get that corrected.