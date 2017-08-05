Takeaways from Coach Sean Payton's Aug. 5 press conference

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton met with the media Saturday, Aug. 5 following the team's practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Some takeaways;
- Payton announced that Monday's practice has been moved to the indoor facility which means it will be closed to the public.
- The team worked a lot Saturday on the 2-minute installation. Payton stressed how important the final two minutes of the first half and the end of the game are to winning. "It's a critical part of our game right now," he said.
- The heat was more of an issue Saturday with several players leaving early because of cramps.
- Saints legend Morten Andersen is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night and Payton told a story of watching Andersen kick in college when he was with Michigan State. "It's fantastic for the Saints," Payton said. "...it's much-deserved and we're happy for him."