Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Takeaways from Coach Sean Payton's Aug. 5 press conference

Team worked on 2-minute install

Aug 05, 2017 at 07:22 AM

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton met with the media Saturday, Aug. 5 following the team's practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Some takeaways;

  1. Payton announced that Monday's practice has been moved to the indoor facility which means it will be closed to the public.
  2. The team worked a lot Saturday on the 2-minute installation. Payton stressed how important the final two minutes of the first half and the end of the game are to winning. "It's a critical part of our game right now," he said.
  3. The heat was more of an issue Saturday with several players leaving early because of cramps.
  4. Saints legend Morten Andersen is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night and Payton told a story of watching Andersen kick in college when he was with Michigan State. "It's fantastic for the Saints," Payton said. "...it's much-deserved and we're happy for him."
TCtickets17.png

(http://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/805984?tm_link=tm_homeA_header_search)[](http://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/805984?tm_link=tm_homeA_header_search))

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey showed up big for New Orleans Saints against Jacksonville

'I feel like my confidence has always been high'
news

Replay of live updates: New Orleans Saints Training Camp | August 24, 2021

See the tweets from the Saints, John DeShazier, and Todd Graffagnini
news

New Orleans Saints emphasize more situational football in Saturday's training camp practice

'Sometimes, you might go three years before one of them comes up'
news

New Orleans Saints work to make two-minute offense, defense more effective

'There's a ton of things that get you beat in that drill, either side of the ball'
news

Linebacker Demario Davis' production, impact steadily has risen for New Orleans Saints

'There are things inside the game that I'm able to see now'
news

Receiver Kevin White aims to make most of his chance with New Orleans Saints

'I'm going forward until they kick me out of this league'
news

Terron Armstead showing no signs of slowing down for New Orleans Saints

'It's a blessing to be around for so long'
news

Ian Book was excited for debut as a New Orleans Saint

'It's everything I've wanted to do since I was a kid, have that opportunity'
news

Players to watch for New Orleans Saints in preseason opener against Baltimore

Quarterback and linebacker positions are notable
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints awarded defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, place Jalen McCleskey on IR
news

Winston cousins combine for one of the most impressive plays of New Orleans Saints training camp

'I just put my head down and I thought it was out of reach at first'
news

New Orleans Saints evaluation process raises a notch for preseason game against Baltimore

'As a coach, you want to see some clean execution'
Advertising