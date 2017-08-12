Takeaways from Coach Sean Payton's Aug. 12 media availability

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton met with the media Saturday, Aug. 12 following the team's practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Some takeaways from the press conference.
1. Payton announced the signing of tight end/long snapper Braedon Bowman, defensive back Malik Foreman, defensive tackle John Hughes III, defensive end Jason Jones and wide receiver Xavier Rush. Payton also said the Saints have waived defensive back Dejaun Butler, receiver Rashad Lawrence, kicker Patrick Murray, safetyRobenson Therezie and waived/injured defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence.
- Payton said it's early enough in training camp for his staff to get a full evaluation of the players they just brought in.
- Even though defenive backs were flagged for several penalties in Thursday's preseason loss to the Browns Payton said he was encouraged by their aggressive play.
- Veteran lineman Senio Kelemete ran with the first team at center Saturday and Payton said Kelemete's versatility (he's played every line spot except right tackle) is a key attribute he has.
Check out the action from Day 13 of Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon.