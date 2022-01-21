Steve Gleason wins 2022 NCAA Inspiration Award

Steve Gleason is the latest recipient of the NCAA Inspiration Award, an honor given to former college athletes that inspire people through their life and work. Gleason, who was a dual-sport athlete at Washington State, is receiving the award because he uses technology to inspire people and live a meaningful life.

Since being diagnosed with ALS, the New Orleans Saints legend has used his platform to spread hope and awareness about his disease. He has become a global leader in fund raising for the disease through his Team Gleason organization as well as by encouraging others to give what they can to one day find a cure for ALS.