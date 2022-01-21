Steve Gleason wins 2022 NCAA Inspiration Award

New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason is receiving the Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Washington, D.C. We asked photographer Ted Jackson to spend Monday, Dec. 16 with Steve and his family as they went about a normal day, capped off by attending the Saints' game against the Colts in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Steve Gleason is the latest recipient of the NCAA Inspiration Award, an honor given to former college athletes that inspire people through their life and work. Gleason, who was a dual-sport athlete at Washington State, is receiving the award because he uses technology to inspire people and live a meaningful life.
Since being diagnosed with ALS, the New Orleans Saints legend has used his platform to spread hope and awareness about his disease. He has become a global leader in fund raising for the disease through his Team Gleason organization as well as by encouraging others to give what they can to one day find a cure for ALS.
This is just the latest honor Gleason has received. In January 2020, he was the first former NFL player to receive the Congressional Gold Medal.