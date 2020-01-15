Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason receives Congressional Gold Medal

Gleason is first former NFL player to receive the award

Jan 15, 2020 at 03:24 PM
New Orleans Saints

In a moving ceremony at the U.S. Capitol's historic Statuary Room on Wednesday, Jan. 15, New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason received the Congressional Gold Medal, becoming the first former NFL player to receive the award.

In addition to a host of Louisiana and national political leaders who spoke, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees delivered a heartfelt speech, saying on the quarterback's 41st birthday, "There is no place I'd rather be today."

Saints Owner Gayle Benson attended the ceremony with Saints President Dennis Lauscha, Chief Operating Officer/Senior Vice President Ben Hales, Greg Bensel, senior vice president of communications and broadcasting, and Stephen Pate, vice president, governmental and business operations.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue were among the many dignitaries who also attended the ceremony.

Gleason, who spent seven years on the Saints, is one of fewer than 200 people who have received the gold medal, according to a news release about the award ceremony. He joins a list of medal winners that includes Mother Teresa of Calcutta, the Wright Brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Thomas Edison, Dr. Jonas Salk and astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, who took Apollo 11 to the moon.

Congress recognized his own contributions to humanity. The Stephen Michael Gleason Congressional Gold Medal Act honors his work through his Team Gleason foundation "to provide individuals with neuromuscular diseases or injuries with the assistance they need to thrive, his advocacy for federal legislation ensuring people living with diseases such as ALS have access to speech generating devices, and his leadership in bringing together the single largest coordinated and collaborative ALS research project in the world."

There will be more coverage to come on NewOrleansSaints.com and our social channels. Below are some of our social posts from the event and some photo essays on Steve.

A Day in the Life: Steve Gleason

New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason is receiving the Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Washington, D.C. We asked photographer Ted Jackson to spend Monday, Dec. 16 with Steve and his family as they went about a normal day, capped off by attending the Saints' game against the Colts in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason gets a warm hug from his 8-year-old son, Rivers during recess at Stuart Hall School.
1 / 68

Steve Gleason gets a warm hug from his 8-year-old son, Rivers during recess at Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets Steve Gleason ready for his day.
2 / 68

Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets Steve Gleason ready for his day.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Framed by his elevated foot rests, Steve Gleason watches as occupational therapist Jenni Doiron helps him get ready for his day.
3 / 68

Framed by his elevated foot rests, Steve Gleason watches as occupational therapist Jenni Doiron helps him get ready for his day.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason watches as occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets him ready for his day.
4 / 68

Steve Gleason watches as occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets him ready for his day.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets Steve Gleason ready for his day.
5 / 68

Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets Steve Gleason ready for his day.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School.
6 / 68

Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.
7 / 68

Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.
8 / 68

Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.
9 / 68

Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.
10 / 68

Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron helps Steve Gleason maneuver the campus of Stuart Hall School.
11 / 68

Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron helps Steve Gleason maneuver the campus of Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.
12 / 68

Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.
13 / 68

Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.
14 / 68

Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Upon arriving home, Steve Gleason is greeted by his wife Michel and their 14-month-old daughter Gray.
15 / 68

Upon arriving home, Steve Gleason is greeted by his wife Michel and their 14-month-old daughter Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Upon arriving home, Steve Gleason is greeted by his wife Michel and their 14-month-old daughter Gray.
16 / 68

Upon arriving home, Steve Gleason is greeted by his wife Michel and their 14-month-old daughter Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason and 14-month-old Gray play in the driveway doorway as Steve rests in the background.
17 / 68

Michel Gleason and 14-month-old Gray play in the driveway doorway as Steve rests in the background.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
14-month-old Gray Gleason occupies herself with self discovery as Steve rests in the background.
18 / 68

14-month-old Gray Gleason occupies herself with self discovery as Steve rests in the background.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
19 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason and caretaker Kyle Olasin take care of business while Gray entertains herself on the floor with Steve's equipment.
20 / 68

Michel Gleason and caretaker Kyle Olasin take care of business while Gray entertains herself on the floor with Steve's equipment.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
21 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
22 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
23 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
24 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
25 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason helps Steve clean up while he entertains Gray.
26 / 68

Michel Gleason helps Steve clean up while he entertains Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.
27 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.
28 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.
29 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers (and Steve) Gleason shout out a greeting as caretaker Kyle Olasin drives them past the Stuart Hall crossing guard, a daily ritual that leaves everyone smiling.
30 / 68

Rivers (and Steve) Gleason shout out a greeting as caretaker Kyle Olasin drives them past the Stuart Hall crossing guard, a daily ritual that leaves everyone smiling.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason out of the van as Rivers heads into the house.
31 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason out of the van as Rivers heads into the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason out of the van as Rivers heads into the house.
32 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason out of the van as Rivers heads into the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason works on his computer while Michel and Rivers share a private moment.
33 / 68

Steve Gleason works on his computer while Michel and Rivers share a private moment.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers Gleason rests his hand on his father's hand as they talk about his day at school.
34 / 68

Rivers Gleason rests his hand on his father's hand as they talk about his day at school.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason shows off Rivers' schoolwork to Steve.
35 / 68

Michel Gleason shows off Rivers' schoolwork to Steve.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers poses a question as Michel and Steve Gleason work on their computers in the afternoon as Gray naps.
36 / 68

Rivers poses a question as Michel and Steve Gleason work on their computers in the afternoon as Gray naps.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason works on his computer while Michel helps Rivers with his homework.
37 / 68

Steve Gleason works on his computer while Michel helps Rivers with his homework.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason reads the mail to Steve as Rivers works on his homework.
38 / 68

Michel Gleason reads the mail to Steve as Rivers works on his homework.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.
39 / 68

Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.
40 / 68

Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.
41 / 68

Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason heads out alone to the garden for a short afternoon nap.
42 / 68

Steve Gleason heads out alone to the garden for a short afternoon nap.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason naps in the garden outside his home.
43 / 68

Steve Gleason naps in the garden outside his home.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers Gleason flexes his muscles in his favorite T-shirt as he dresses for the big Monday Night Football game with the Saints.
44 / 68

Rivers Gleason flexes his muscles in his favorite T-shirt as he dresses for the big Monday Night Football game with the Saints.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason smiles as he arrives at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
45 / 68

Steve Gleason smiles as he arrives at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Helped by his caretaker Kyle Olasin, Steve Gleason passes by adoring fans as he arrives at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
46 / 68

Helped by his caretaker Kyle Olasin, Steve Gleason passes by adoring fans as he arrives at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers and Michel Gleason look on as caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve on the sidelines at the Superdome for pre-game activities for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
47 / 68

Rivers and Michel Gleason look on as caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve on the sidelines at the Superdome for pre-game activities for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers Gleason plays catch with a family friend while Steve watches on the pre-game sideline.
48 / 68

Rivers Gleason plays catch with a family friend while Steve watches on the pre-game sideline.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
49 / 68

Steve Gleason maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve and Michel Gleason pose with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.
50 / 68

Steve and Michel Gleason pose with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sideline with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.
51 / 68

Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sideline with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sideline with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.
52 / 68

Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sideline with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
53 / 68

Steve maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve worms his way into a group photo with alumni from the Saints Super Bowl team during pre-game of the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
54 / 68

Steve worms his way into a group photo with alumni from the Saints Super Bowl team during pre-game of the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Through his computer software, Steve Gleason chats with alumni from the Saints Super Bowl team on the sidelines prior to the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts
55 / 68

Through his computer software, Steve Gleason chats with alumni from the Saints Super Bowl team on the sidelines prior to the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
14-month-old Gray works on a snack as Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
56 / 68

14-month-old Gray works on a snack as Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason helps Gray get settled in her dad's lap as Steve maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts
57 / 68

Michel Gleason helps Gray get settled in her dad's lap as Steve maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve ignores all the greetings and well-wishers around him for a few minutes on the sidelines as he calibrates his computer after arriving at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
58 / 68

Steve ignores all the greetings and well-wishers around him for a few minutes on the sidelines as he calibrates his computer after arriving at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
With cheers of support from fans and "Sign Man" Larry Rolling, Rivers and Steve maneuver the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
59 / 68

With cheers of support from fans and "Sign Man" Larry Rolling, Rivers and Steve maneuver the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Thomas Morstead (6) and the rest of the players as they emerge fore their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
60 / 68

Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Thomas Morstead (6) and the rest of the players as they emerge fore their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Sean Payton and the rest of the team as they emerge fore their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
61 / 68

Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Sean Payton and the rest of the team as they emerge fore their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Drew Brees and the rest of the team as they emerge for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
62 / 68

Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Drew Brees and the rest of the team as they emerge for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers Gleason watches the Saints players emerge from the locker room as he rests against his father's lap.
63 / 68

Rivers Gleason watches the Saints players emerge from the locker room as he rests against his father's lap.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve and Michel Gleason enjoy the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with their children Gray and Rivers.
64 / 68

Steve and Michel Gleason enjoy the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with their children Gray and Rivers.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve, Michel, Gray and Rivers Gleason enjoy the Saints Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts
65 / 68

Steve, Michel, Gray and Rivers Gleason enjoy the Saints Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason and friends celebrate Drew Brees' record-breaking touchdown during the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
66 / 68

Steve Gleason and friends celebrate Drew Brees' record-breaking touchdown during the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason slips out early from the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with their children Gray and Rivers
67 / 68

Steve Gleason slips out early from the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with their children Gray and Rivers

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason load up after the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
68 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason load up after the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason

Congressional Gold Medal winner Steve Gleason through the years

As Steve Gleason is awarded with the Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday, Jan. 15, the highest civilian honor Congress can bestow, we take a look back at the best photos of Steve through the years.

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
1 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
2 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
3 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
4 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
5 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
6 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
7 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
8 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
9 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
10 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
11 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
12 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
13 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
14 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
15 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
16 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
17 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
18 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
19 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
20 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
21 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
22 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
23 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
24 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
25 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
26 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
27 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
28 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
29 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
30 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
31 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
32 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
33 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
34 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
35 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
36 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
37 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
38 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
39 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.
40 / 40

In honor of his birthday, we celebrate with a look at legend Steven Gleason and his years on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
