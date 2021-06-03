New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason honored by Chicago Cubs, MLB on Lou Gehrig Day

New Orleans Saints legend and ALS advocate Steve Gleason took part in Major League Baseball's inaugural 'Lou Gehrig Day' on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Gleason was honored at Wrigley Field ahead of the Chicago Cubs game against the San Diego Padres.
The MLB announced that the annual league-wide event on June 2 will not only to honor and celebrate the legacy of the Hall of Fame first baseman but also raise awareness and funds to fight amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). All players, managers and coaches wore special uniform patches, with red "4-ALS" (the logo bearing Gehrig's retired uniform number with the New York Yankees).
Gleason, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2011, was honored on the mound pregame where his oldest child, Rivers, threw out the first pitch. Gleason also did a video for the Seattle Mariners, the MLB team in his home state of Washington.
In January 2020, Gleason was awarded with the Congressional Gold Medal for his contributions to ALS awareness. He was the first NFL player to receive the award.