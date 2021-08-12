Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Statement from New Orleans Saints on current health & safety policies relative to attendance at Caesars Superdome

Saints allowed full capacity

Aug 12, 2021 at 04:41 PM

New Orleans Saints

Our first priority will always be the health and safety of our fans, employees, game day staff, players and participants. Last season we were able to implement policies and procedures in consultation with state, local and our own medical experts that allowed us to safely host fans for games and resulted in our being ranked first in the NFL in health and safety.

The City of New Orleans and the State of Louisiana have implemented new rules and regulations for sports and entertainment venues, indoor facilities and large social gatherings. These rules allow for full capacity on game day, and we must comply with those regulations to safely return to full capacity for the first time in more than a year and a half. As required by the City of New Orleans, fans will simply need to show their vaccination card or verified digital proof of vaccination (LA Wallet or other official government sanctioned app) or negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within the prior 72 hours to attend games. Per the Governor's mandate and updated New Orleans regulations, masks will also be required at all times other than when eating or drinking.

We are committed to doing everything we can in the current environment to protect your health and safety while at the same time providing the best game day experience in the NFL. Our team has been blessed with the greatest home field advantage in sports because we have the most committed, resilient and passionate fans in the world. We understand some will be frustrated, as are we, that we find ourselves in this position. We, as a community, have overcome so much in our history and come back stronger every time. Together, we can defeat this virus and return to living, celebrating and winning in the way we always have. We need you in that number - both on game day and in defeating this virus.

We remain optimistic that, with our community's help and as vaccination rates increase, these restrictions will no longer be necessary as the season progresses. To assist in that effort, the Saints will be teaming up with Ochsner Health on a number of free vaccination events throughout our region and outside of the Caesars Superdome on game day. For detailed information on vaccination opportunities and education, Saints game day policies and procedures, FAQ and other game information please visit www.neworleanssaints.com.

