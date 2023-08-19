Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Statement From New Orleans Saints

Aug 19, 2023 at 11:58 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Helmet-1920-022321
Margaret Bowles

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented. He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time. He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints sign RB Darrel Williams and terminate contract of WR James Washington

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add free agent running back to roster
news

New Orleans Saints sign LB Jaylon Smith and terminate contract of WR Keke Coutee

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add free agent linebacker to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints re-sign tight end to roster
news

Saints announce cancellation of final open 2023 Training Camp practice due to ongoing extreme heat warnings

In an effort to protect the health and safety of Saints fans, players, coaches and staff, the final practice will not be rescheduled
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add wide receiver to roster
news

New Orleans Saints sign defensive end Cameron Jordan to a two-year contract extension

Saints franchise sack leader has been selected as a defensive team captain for the last eight seasons
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add two linemen to roster
news

Saints announce modifications to open 2023 Training Camp practice times due to extreme heat warnings

Time modifications will be in effect for remaining dates of 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add defensive end to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce player updates ahead of Week 2 of Training Camp
news

Saints sign long snapper Zach Wood to contract extension

Wood enters his seventh season in New Orleans
Advertising