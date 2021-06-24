Second time is the charm for Mike Hoss to become voice of the New Orleans Saints

"So I'm going to be me, and paint the picture and rely on Deuce. I think a lot of it on my end, because I watched Jim Henderson do it for so many years in the office and we used to do the games, (WWL-TV) would do the preseason games – I was on the sideline, Archie (Manning) and Jim did the booth – I was part of it. I know the hard work that goes into it Monday through Sunday. So that's the part where I've got to be prepared, ready, to do my part.

"And then Deuce and I, it has to evolve organically, which I think it will. Deuce is Deuce, and he's the best. I will rely on him and do my job, and it'll just happen. I don't have any questions about Deuce and I. He's such a class person, so I just think it's about doing it, starting the dance and getting a feel for the rhythm of each other.

"That ain't gonna happen (for the preseason opener) in Baltimore," he said, laughing. "I hope everybody understands, that ain't gonna happen in Baltimore with 90 people on each roster. But we have time this summer to do some stuff. It just evolves. That first game, it's not going to be perfect but I'm not worried. The first regular season game, we'll be fine."

It will be a new role for Hoss, who, for the last few seasons, has been an avid Saints supporter as a fan. His figures that his style will be reflective of that, to a degree.

"I think it will, unfortunately, be off the cuff," he said. "I don't have a great filter. When I was in the sports press box, I was not a fan. But when I left and went to news in 2006, I became a season ticket holder. I was a fan. In fact, I was a fanatic. The people in my section would say, 'Sit the hell down. Shut up.' My wife would say, 'You are embarrassing me.' I don't know what happened to me.