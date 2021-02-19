Saints legend Zach Strief announces his move to New Orleans' coaching staff

New Orleans Saints legend Zach Strief, the team's play-by-play announcer for the past three seasons, announced Friday that he is leaving WWL (WWL-870 AM/105.3 FM) to become the assistant offensive line coach for the Saints.

Strief will be mentored by Dan Roushar, New Orleans' offensive line coach since 2016. During the 2020 season, the Saints offensive line blocked for an offense that led the league in rushing touchdowns (30) and averaged 141.6 yards-per-game on the ground, sixth-best in the NFL.

Strief joined the WWL radio team following a 12-year playing career with the Saints as an offensive tackle. The native of Cincinnati and graduate of Northwestern University replaced local broadcasting icon Jim Henderson, who retired in 2018. Strief collaborated with Saints all-time leading rusher Deuce McAllister to bring fans a dynamic perspective to Saints games and shows on the flagship station. Strief became one of a few former players who learned the skills necessary to be a play-by-play announcer and he also held various hosting duties throughout the WWL talk radio platform.

"Fortunately, I won't be far away," Strief said Friday. "My love for the game of football and my connections with the Saints simply called me to this job. I played for Coach (Sean) Payton for 12 years and worked for Mr. and Mrs. Benson and Mickey (Loomis). I have learned so much from all of them and want to continue to grow as a professional. The opportunity to help the Saints bring another World Championship is just too great for me to pass up. It's time for me to go home."