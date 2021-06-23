Khai Harley, New Orleans Saints VP of football administration, helps team maintain flexibility

"But overall as we look at the process, there will be times where an opportunity comes up that maybe you weren't thinking about ahead of time, or you didn't know about ahead of time, and now that changes the trajectory of what you want to do. There were one or two things that happened this year that we didn't necessarily anticipate and then it was like, this opportunity presented itself. Well, we want to take advantage of that opportunity. What else do we need to do to accomplish that? It's a constant evaluation of that overall puzzle."

In some instances, constructing the Saints' puzzle has been labeled "kicking the can down the road." It's a mislabel, Harley said.

"There are a lot of terms that are thrown around when it comes to contracts and cap and roster makeup that when you're on the inside looking at things, it's like, 'That's not right,' or, 'That's not the way we're looking at it.' " he said. "But it doesn't really serve anybody's purpose to make this call and say, 'Hey, that's wrong.'

"The term often is used like there's no thought process in it, like, hey, we're just kicking the can down the road and we're not thinking about the consequences in the future. Certainly, the cap going up is a consideration as you're doing that. But also what's a consideration is what's the makeup of your team, and where are you at in the life cycle of your team. I think every club has a vision, personnel staff has a vision of the life cycle of the core of their roster, and it's how do we keep these guys together, and how do we compete, and how do we compete at the highest level.

"The last four or five years we've had a very good team that we think has been on the cusp, so it's like, we're going to do things to give us the best opportunity to win and the best opportunity to win the most games that we possibly can. We're in the enviable position of having a talented roster, and when you have a talented roster, you've got to pay guys.