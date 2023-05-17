New Orleans Saints sign offensive lineman Scott Lashley

Lashley, 6-7, 315, played four seasons at the University of Alabama (2016-19) and spent two seasons at Mississippi State (2020-21) as a graduate transfer. He is signed after participating in the Saints rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this past weekend. The West Point, Miss. native appeared in 19 contests from 2017-19 with the Crimson Tide, earning snaps at right tackle and special teams. After missing the entire 2020 campaign with injury, Lashley opened 12 games at right tackle for the Bulldogs in 2021. He prepped at West Point (Miss.) High School, where he was a four-star offensive line prospect (ESPN and 247 sports) and a Clarion Ledger and Mississippi Coaches Association Class 5A All-State selection.