Saints Win Over the Falcons To Re-Air on NFL Network on Wednesday Evening

<span style="">Indianapolis' come-from-behind win against the San Francisco 49ers to remain the lone unbeaten team in the AFC and New Orleans' victory against the Atlanta Falcons to become the NFC's only 7-0 team will be "encored" in a fast-paced, 90-minute format on NFL Network's NFL Replay on <span style="">Wednesday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET & 9:30 PM ET, respectively. </span>

NFL Replay highlights the most exciting games from the weekend, re-airing them on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. The abridged, yet enhanced version features the match-ups minus halftime and other elements not critical to the outcome, while granting insider access to fans with sideline and on-field sound, as well as post-game press conference sound bites. NFL Network's NFL Replay also incorporates exclusive shots and camera angles distinctive to NFL Films.

DID YOU KNOW? The Saints drew a record audience in New Orleans, averaging a 63.8 household rating, 83 household share and 405,000 homes for the MNF game vs. Falcons (7:30p-11:15p CT) simulcast on ESPN and WDSU (NBC affiliate in New Orleans). The prior high was set by Super Bowl XXXVIII, New England vs. Carolina (Houston, TX in 2/1/04), with a 53.0 HH rating , 70.0 HH share, and 352,000 homes.