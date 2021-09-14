Saints Transcripts: Sean Payton, Tonah Kpassagnon, and Chris Hogan Week 1 recaps 9/13/21

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Conference call with local media | Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

I don't think we saw Cesar Ruiz get a lot of snaps at training camp with him concentrating at right guard? Was that part of the plan or would Will Clapp if he wasn't on Injured Reserve be moved to center?

"I'm going to say that first off, he's worked center snaps every day and played that position, (but) had Will been healthy, we probably would have went that direction first. He did a really good job in this game with the injury we had with Erik."

Was it important for the defense to finish the way they did when they forced that last turnover and kept Green Bay out of the end zone for the game?

"We're all competitors. You're trying to defend every blade of grass when you're on the field. There were a lot of newer players or other players in the game at that time, not only for us but Green Bay, but the team is wanting to finish on a high note. That's good to see."

For the interception by Marcus Williams did the coverage dictate him to make a break like he did?

"I think there's a little bit of coverage and a little bit of instincts. He really covered some ground. When it was first thrown my eyes took me right to where the ball was being thrown. He did a great job of taking it down and extending, but yes, part of that is coverage and his instincts within the design of the coverage."

How did you think Calvin Throckmorton did when you go back and look at it in his first NFL action?

"Good. I think well. Certainly there are some things you want to clean up. Overall I thought we played well as a front. I thought we protected well. Each week the line of scrimmage is so important. I thought those guys up front did a really good job."

On the fourth-and-seven, was your process of deciding to go for it, a situation of where you had confidence in a call or a play in your back pocket?

"Yes, it sure does. I think it's a real good question. Two things came to mind. The location relative to a punt. The field location relative to kicking a field goal was longer than I wanted. We were on the right hash for that call. It was a call we had looked at during the week and felt good about, obviously more designed for a zone defense than a man. We received the look we were looking for. There are times you don't have that same confidence for a call and maybe we try to punt it in tight. Attempting the field goal I didn't want to do there…I felt we had the leg for that, yet the trajectory of the kick and I imagine the percentages would have been similar to conversion or made field goal, but I do feel like it was made easier because of the hash mark and the time that we had."

Jameis Winston seemed giddy after the game about getting the play call from you and how he's been waiting for that. We've been used to you and Drew Brees working together for 15 years. How much does a game like yesterday work toward the two of you communicating well?

"I think there's a lot of nuances and differences. We had a short half really a year ago with Drew's injury. Gone through this periodically with when Drew's been hurt with Teddy (Bridgewater) or Taysom (Hill). So, the whole game with Jameis relative to little things, your substitution patterns, communication with the headsets, his ability to echo those and all sorts of thoughts that can take place during dead time. You need to be careful over that headset. There are those opportunities that you can be able to help navigate with him in certain situations. To his credit there are things that come up spontaneously in the game that I thought he handled very well that had nothing to do with me on the other side of the earpiece. I think that he just becomes more and more efficient with it and obviously with the number of years that we've had with Drew, that I've been communicating with him. Holy Cow, I'm thinking how many plays that I've been communicating with him in 14 seasons relative to the process. There are nuances and differences with the player, relatively to the plan that we had for that game, but more importantly the overall communication. Overall I thought it was fairly smooth. There was one series or sequence where it came in late, we got caught at the line of scrimmage and had a false start. There's one or two where I need to be quicker with him."

What is the risk of giving too much information to the quarterback? Where is that line of giving too much, the right amount or too little??

"I think you really want to work during the week to hit on the pertinent information for each play. In a perfect world, which we're never on on gameday, you really want the reminders and alerts to be ingrained through the gameplan week and then there's some things that take place where maybe you're in the face of the wind on a certain play. Maybe you're in the second half and you're going to get a little bit more aggressive defensive approach because they're down two or three scores. Things can change. If you ever were just listening, basically the microphone when the play before is whistled dead. It's second and eight and the official spots the ball, boom the mike's open, I'm beeping in, the first thing is the personnel we're sending on the field. He's going to echo that and then here's the play. It might be as simple as him in the huddle, let's go. Generally one or two quick points for him, on a timeout, I might say turn to Alvin (Kamara) and say I want a good play fake. Or turn to Marquez (Callaway) and (tell him to tighten his split). He's kind of the telephone there in the huddle for more than just himself if there's a stoppage in play, so things periodically come up that he's able to communicate not to just one player, but several players if need be."

There was a play where Jameis had almost 10 seconds to throw the ball away before he did. Can you talk about the decision?

"When you watch it, it was a great decision. Taysom (Hill) is really the primary portion of the route. He got tangled in it. It was hard to see. So he isn't able to get in the pattern the way we would have liked. Jameis is smart enough. He feels the time. He's evaluating where the other options. There aren't a ton go options on that play, but certainly to the play fake, the running back Kamara in that flat. To throw the ball away, is easy, but you need to have a target to throw the ball away to. You can't just throw it away and it's grounding. He was wise there. He felt the protection, he looked, took a second and then he threw it away in the direction of Alvin. That was a pretty poised play. It was more of a shot play, kind of take a shot at him, we just got tangled up with protection and the route."

How different does a healthy Christian McCaffrey make a difference for Carolina's offense?

"I think I would say when he's healthy, he's running the ball. But the running back position being targeted in the passing game is much higher than without. I would imagine the same case with us if Alvin (Kamara) were out. There's so many different things Christian does well. You begin your play design week. It's fairly easy to at least anticipate on those running plays he's going to get the ball. Obviously there's more thought given into, when he's not running it, what are the passes we want to run. Are they from the backfield, from an empty set or is he going to be flexed with another running back in the game. I just think the running game is one thing and that's significant. He's a running back, but the threat of him as a receiver is much different."

Is he one of the more difficult matchup weapons in the league?

"He's one of those players, yes. He goes into that room, the versatility room, he does X, Y and Z, but he can also do this. He can give you different route combinations, if he's flexed out in the pattern, a lot like Alvin. There are certain things he can do obviously at the running position within the framework of your passing game, so those are all really, really good traits for him."

Was there any kind of urge or deadline to get Marshon Lattimore﻿'s contract extension done before the start of the regular season?

"Yes, it ended up happening probably later than he would have liked or we would have been liked. It ended up getting done. Those are always tricky and sometimes challenging. I'm not as familiar to the process with respect to the specifics. I would just say as a coach, I'm glad it's handled."

How important was the play from your defensive front yesterday, where it looked like they were trying to get Aaron Rodgers off rhythm?

"It was a good energy day. Those guys up front battled and played with great effort. I thought overall, there were so many good things defensively. We were able to offensively keep them off the field. You hear that term complementary football. If you can force a three and out and possess the ball, I don't know what the snap total was going into the second quarter, but it was pretty lopsided. In a hot day like that. It can be difficult for the side of the ball on the field a lot, especially the defense. We had their defense out there. I thought they were fresh and did a great job of getting off the field on third down. Our third down numbers were real good."

How much did Payton Turner﻿'s injury set him back in training camp? Would he be far enough along to play this week if Marcus Davenport is out for a while?

"We feel like he's healthy now and moving around, we'll see relative to how this week progresses and what we want to do with the lineup, but yes, he's someone that we're going to factor in and I'm sure play a bunch this year."

To follow that up, is there anything you can tell us about Davenport or Lattimore?