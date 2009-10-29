Saints vs Falcons Capsule

NOTES

SAINTS: Average 39.7 points per game, most in NFL. Saints are the first team in NFL history to score 45 points in four-of-the-first-six games…QB Drew Brees has won five-of-six starts vs. Atlanta as a member of the Saints. He aims for sixth meeting in row with two or more touchdown passes. Since joining the Saints in 2006, Brees leads the NFL with 15,608 pass yards. Brees as 1,775 yards (average of 355 yards per game), 19 TDs, three INTs & 128.5 rating in past five games vs. NFC opponents. Brees sims for fourth game in row on MNF with 300 yards…RB-PR Reggie Bus has 27 career TDs (15 rush, 8 receiving, 4 PR) and is the only Saint to score via rush, rec. & PR. He aims for third game in a row vs. Atlanta with TD. RB Pierre Thomas had 102 rush yards & 2 TDs (1 rush, 1 rec.) in last meeting against the Falcons…WR Marques Colston has 100 yards in three-of-past four vs. division foes. Colston has nine TDs in past nine games. TE Jeremy Shockey has 447 receptions since 2002, third most in NFL among tight ends…S Darren Sharper had 42-yard INT-TD last week. Sharper has 11 INT-TDs & 1,353 INT yards, both second in NFL history. DE Will Smith has six sacks in 10 meetings against the Falcons. CB Tracy Porter had 54-yard INT-TD last week.