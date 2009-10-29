Saints vs Falcons Capsule

<span style=""> <span style="text-decoration: underline;">MONDAY NIGHT, NOVEMBER 2</span>
ATLANTA FALCONS (4-2) AT NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (6-0)
- SERIES LEADER: Atlanta leads the all-time series, which dates back to 1967, 44-35.
- STREAKS: The New Orleans Saints have won five-of-the-last six games against the Falcons.
- COACHES VS OPP.: Saints Head Coach Sean Payton owns a 5-1 record against the Falcons as a head coach. Atlanta's Mike Smith is 1-1 against the Saints.
- LAST WEEK: Saints 46-34 comeback win over the Dolphins in Miami: Falcons lost, 37-21, at Dallas.
- LAST GAME: 12/7/08: Falcons 25 at Saints 29. New Orleans RBs Pierre Thomas (102 yards & 1 TD) & Reggie Bush (10 carries, 80 yards) help the Saints keep pace in crowded NFC South race.
- LAST GAME AT SITE: 12/7/08
- BROADCAST INFORMATION: ESPN (7:30 PM CT): Mike Tirico, Ron Jaworski, Jon Gruden. Westwood One Radio: Kevin Harlan, Boomer Esiason, Mark Malone (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 124 (WW1), 126 (Atl.), 125 (NO). XM: 124 (WW1), 103 (Atl.), 102 (NO)… the game can heard regionally on the Saints Radio Network (WWL 870 AM and 105.3 FM locally) with Jim Henderson handling play-by-play, Hokie Gajan serving as color analyst and Kristian Garic reporting from the Saints sidelines...A Spanish language broadcast can be heard on WFNO 830 AM with Emilio Peralta handling play-by-play and Marco Garcia serving as color analyst.
KEY STATS
PASSING:
- New Orleans: QB Drew Brees: 132-197-1,698 (2C)-14 (1C)-5-106.9 (2C)
- Atlanta: QB Matt Ryan: 120-191-1,360-11-6-90.2 RUSHING:
- New Orleans: RB Mike Bell: 72-343-4.8-2
- Atlanta: RB Michael Turner: 118-403-3.4-7 (T3L) RECEIVING:
- New Orleans: WR Marques Colston: 30-466-15.5-5 (T2L)
- Atlanta: WR Roddy White: 33 (T3C)-435-13.2-5 (T2L) OFFENSE:
- New Orleans: 427.3 (1L)
- Atlanta: 322.8 TAKE/GIVE:
- New Orleans: 8 (3C)
- Atlanta: 3 DEFENSE:
- New Orleans: 306.7
- Atlanta: 368.3 SACKS:
- New Orleans: DE Mark Brunell/Charles Grant.aspx">Charles Grant: 4
- Atlanta: DE John Abraham, DE Kroy Biermann: 3 INTs:
- New Orleans: FS Darren Sharper: 6 (1L)
- Atlanta: FS Thomas DeCoud: 2 PUNTING:
- New Orleans: P Thomas Morstead (R): 44.2
- Atlanta: P Michael Koenen: 43.1 KICKING:
- New Orleans: K John Carney: 52 (3C) (28/30 PAT; 8/10 FG)
- Atlanta: K Jason Elam: 30 (18/19 PAT; 4/6 FG)
NOTES
SAINTS: Average 39.7 points per game, most in NFL. Saints are the first team in NFL history to score 45 points in four-of-the-first-six games…QB Drew Brees has won five-of-six starts vs. Atlanta as a member of the Saints. He aims for sixth meeting in row with two or more touchdown passes. Since joining the Saints in 2006, Brees leads the NFL with 15,608 pass yards. Brees as 1,775 yards (average of 355 yards per game), 19 TDs, three INTs & 128.5 rating in past five games vs. NFC opponents. Brees sims for fourth game in row on MNF with 300 yards…RB-PR Reggie Bus has 27 career TDs (15 rush, 8 receiving, 4 PR) and is the only Saint to score via rush, rec. & PR. He aims for third game in a row vs. Atlanta with TD. RB Pierre Thomas had 102 rush yards & 2 TDs (1 rush, 1 rec.) in last meeting against the Falcons…WR Marques Colston has 100 yards in three-of-past four vs. division foes. Colston has nine TDs in past nine games. TE Jeremy Shockey has 447 receptions since 2002, third most in NFL among tight ends…S Darren Sharper had 42-yard INT-TD last week. Sharper has 11 INT-TDs & 1,353 INT yards, both second in NFL history. DE Will Smith has six sacks in 10 meetings against the Falcons. CB Tracy Porter had 54-yard INT-TD last week.
FALCONS: QB Matt Ryan is 4-1 in Nov. with six TDs vs. one INT & 109.6 rating. Ryan is 11-3 (.786) in games played indoors. Has 113.9 rating in two starts vs. the Saints. Falcons are 8-0 when Ryan has 100 rating…RB Michael Turner aims for sixth division game in row with a rushing touchdown. The running back has eight rush TDs in past five vs. division foes. Has 531 rush yards (106.2 per game) in past five games vs. NFC South. When Turner has 19 carries, his teams are 14-1 (.933). RB Jerious Norwood had career-long 67-yard TD catch vs. New Orleans on 11/9/08…WR Roddy White has 15 catches for 284 yards (94.7 per game) in past three in Nov. Has four TDs in past three games. Had 10 catches for 164 yards in last meeting. TE Tony Gonzalez has 100 yards in three-of-past four Nov. games. Has a catch in 137 consecutive games…DE John Abraham has six-and-a-half sacks in eight MNF games. Had career-high four sacks vs. NO (11/04/01 with NYJ). Abraham has 87 sacks since 2000, the second most among active players. S THOMAS DE COUD has two interceptions and a sack in past two games.