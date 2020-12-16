Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 14 performance, 2017 NFL Draft

'We have had a lot of success since that draft'

Dec 15, 2020 at 08:00 PM
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis joined Zach Strief on the Saints Radio Network on Tuesday night, discussing his team's week 14 performance against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Saints' Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions. Joel Meyers, the Pelicans' TV play-by-play announcer, also joined the show as a special guest.

The New Orleans Saints (10-3) fell to the Eagles in Week 14, ending their nine-game win streak.

"I think the mistake, when you win or lose, is overreacting," Loomis said. "Each week after a game we listen to the coaches, they give their evaluations of how we played offensively, defensively, special teams, and then by position, so we get to hear the coach's evaluation win or lose. You have to look at yourself with a critical eye regardless of the outcome of the game. What you're hoping for, is that in the times in the games where you don't play your best, you still find a way to win, and I think we've done that a number of times this season. We weren't able to do that Sunday against the Eagles, and credit them. They came out with a good gameplan, their players played well. They kind of hit us in the jaw in the first half and we weren't able to - even though I thought we played better in the second half - overcome the poor first half. So, that's going to happen and now it comes down to hey, how do we react to that this week."

The Saints look to bounce back in Week 15 as they take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (12-1) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS.

"You guys had the next pick (in the 2017 NFL Draft), the Chiefs traded up in front of you guys, do you think you would have selected Patrick Mahomes had been given the opportunity?" Strief asked Loomis.

"Well, do I get to answer that now knowing what I know now?" Loomis laughed, "Listen, we loved our pick of Marshon Lattimore, so I don't know that I would say that. We have had a lot of success since that draft and the picks that we made in that draft have had a huge contribution to that, so I would say we're pretty happy with our selections."

Meyers talked about the Pelicans' upcoming season and the differences fans will see now that Stan Van Gundy has taken over as head coach.

"They're going to be more disciplined in our half-court sets," Meyers said. "They're going to be under control and they're going to be better in their half-court sets. Overall, I use the word discipline, because defensively I know they're going to be better. They're going to be much better."

Meyers praised Van Gundy's coaching skills.

"Any good coach is a teacher first, and that's what Stan is," the longtime NBA broadcaster said. "Stan's a teacher first and foremost and I think he's really connected with the guys and I think you can see that. It's a healthy situation and guys have a great deal of respect for him and they're listening to him."

New Orleans Saints
