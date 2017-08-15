Saints, USA Football and Ochsner host Parents Clinic on August 22

As part of USA Football's Heads Up Football program, Saints fans can register for a special Parents Clinic on Tuesday, August 22 from 6:00-8:00PM at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Experts and special guests, including Saints president Dennis Lauscha, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and Saints head athletic trainer Scottie Patton, will share their experiences while teaching the importance of various topics that will help parents understand how to keep child-athletes safe in the game of football. Topics include concussion awareness, heat and hydration, and proper equipment fitting as well as hands-on activities for proper shoulder tackling techniques.

There is no cost for the event but participation is limited and will be determined on a first-come, first-served basis. The registration deadline is Friday, August 18.