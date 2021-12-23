Saints transcripts: Marquez Callaway, Taysom Hill, Cameron Jordan and James Hurst  Media Availability | Wednesday, Dec. 22

New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cameron Jordan﻿

Media Availability

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

What does it mean to you to be the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the second time?

"To be nominated for the second time for the Walter Payton Man of the Year (WPMOY) award for the Saints, that's huge. That's a blessing. That is a nod and acknowledgement of the work I'm doing in the community. To me, when I first heard it, initially I thought that this is not going to stop me from doing my work, it is just going to add on to it. This gives an extra light to the social justice reforms that Crescent City Corps has added on to with their training of the NOPD police officers that have now been a part of two cohorts (classes). I'm looking forward to the future for that. It's a nod to the relief work we did earlier this year for Hurricane Ida to help United Way. It is always going to be an ability to put a spotlight on one of my favorite inner-city youth programs, which is the Youth Empowerment Program (YEP). If you would've asked me this for my first nomination, I would have told you I did not want the cameras around. Now that I'm older and wiser, I understand that even though I don't want the cameras around, this helps put a spotlight on the programs that I've been able to be a part of. With my foundation, "God is Love", it's been a blessing to be a part of the community the way I have been these last 11 years, especially this past year being involved with the WPMOY. I think that the strategus of the WPMOY award can go a long way towards highlighting individuals with the work that they're doing, as well as beyond the individuals and the work that's being done. I think there's so many other teammates that are qualified (for the WPMOY award) based on the work they've done. Every time I look across the locker room with guys like Terron Armstead﻿, Alvin Kamara﻿, Demario Davis﻿, and Malcolm Jenkins with the work that they do in the community, that's really inspiring. It's a challenge to do more. It's a great nod and acknowledgment, but there's so much more work that I can do and I'm hoping to be doing in the future."

Was it a relief to finally record your 100th career sack?

"I mean, the 100 sacks is a phenomenal achievement. Had I not just been told I'm a run stopper my rookie year and only having one sack that year, maybe I would've gotten here faster. But we're here now. In my wildest dreams, I don't think I even thought about getting 100 sacks when I first entered the league. I had a third or maybe a half (100) sacks as a goal and I could carve out a 7–10-year career with 40-50 sacks and a couple of pro bowls, that would've been a phenomenal feat for me, that way I wouldn't have considered myself a failure next to my dad (former NFL TE Steve Jordan). To be a part of the Saints organization the past 11 years has been a blessing. To see the teammates, I've had; from Jimmy Graham, Drew Brees﻿, Akiem Hicks, Sheldon Rankins, Scott Fujita, Marcus Davenport﻿, David Onyemata﻿, Jon Vilma, A.J. Klein, James Laurinaitis, Manti T'eo, there's been so many phenomenal teammates and people that I've met, and that's just mostly the defense. Guys like Robert Meacham, Marcus Colston, Chris Ivory, the Saints leading rusher, Mark Ingram II﻿. Everything that the Saints have meant to me goes beyond just sacks. It just goes to the teammates I've had, to the locker rooms I have been a part of to who I am now, and who I aspire to be. 100 sacks is a phenomenal milestone personally, but beyond that, with the same club, it has been the relationships and connections I have built here that bring the true meaning to the 100 sacks. There's just so much more people don't see in the personal aspect."

What did your consecutive games played streak mean to you? Did you ever feel pressure to play with that streak?

"There is no sense of pressure when I play football. If you have not figured out by now, I love this game. When it comes to practice, it doesn't matter if it's training camp or regular season, I love playing the game of football. There is no pressure to play besides from myself. I always want to play football. I go home and play with my son. He wants to play tackle football now. In the offseason, you miss it. For about two weeks, you can't wait to heal up, but then I just want it to be football season again. Now you have spring training for baseball, which is fun if you like watching baseball, you get to travel which is cool, because everybody likes to travel. But about two weeks in, I just want to hit somebody. I just want to put the pads on and be in the locker room and know I'm going to war with my teammates that have gone through the hell fires of training camp with me. The answer would be there's no pressure, there's only expectation that each one of those snaps could be my last snap. You've got to be able to enjoy the moment, and I feel like I've played that way since high school football. There's only a finite amount of time that you have to play football, so you better enjoy each and every second."

Have you always had the dynamic personality that you express today?

"You'd have to ask my mother that. 6, 7-year-old me waking up at 6:00 AM singing at the top of my lungs, I thought everyone did that. Apparently not. But now I have a son (Tank) who's just like me, so now I'm getting just dessert and I fully understand what I was doing. But I can only say, I hope he achieves greatness. I look at him like I'm looking at a mirror sometimes, just 26 years younger. But, yeah, I have always been me. I think the only thing that's changed is the family nickname, to now just being called Cam. Not a lot has changed for me."

Have your goals grown with each season? I know you've mentioned wanting to play 20 seasons.

"I feel like 16 seasons is a solid number. Another five years after this, that's super solid. We'll probably re-engage around then. I don't know if I've ever wanted to play 20 years. There's nothing in me that says I'll be 40 years old playing football. C'mon. I respect guys like Andrew Whitworth, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, half the kickers in the game. That won't be me. Playing at 40, that better not be me. You know, I feel like with the energy I give this game, everything I've given this game and with everything this game has given to me, I've never taken it for granted. I've always enjoyed each moment that I have been here. So, no, I'm not being humble when I said I would've been happy with 40-50 (career) sacks. My rookie year, I tell people, I got drafted to play the 4 and the 3-technique. I worked my ass off to play defensive end and be recognized as such. So, from one sack my rookie year to as high as 15.5 sacks (2019), one of these years I'll look back at it. From that point (2012), I don't think I have ever had less than 7.5 sacks. I need to knock on wood. I would be at 7 (right now), but ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ had his interception off of Josh Allen (vs. Buffalo). We won't talk about it; we're just going to move forward. I feel like with each game and each step that we take forward during the season, it's about the team. Again, in the offseason, that's when we'll talk about the personal accolades. For me, it's about loving each and every minute that I'm in this building, being able to prepare and work for the job that I love."

Last week when there was discussions about cancelling games due to the Omicron variant, what was your reaction to that possibility?

"I'm going to preface this, I'm a NFLPA alternate representative. You'd have to talk to Demario Davis who is our team's NFLPA representative. I will say, I knew the games weren't going to get cancelled. C'mon. It's a big business."

Were players concerned about the idea of cancelling games with not getting paid?

"Refer to those last three words I just gave you."