- The New Orleans Saints will practice on Wednesday to begin preparations for Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins.
- Defensive Coordinator/Interim Head Coach Dennis Allen will hold a conference call with local media Wednesday morning. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to the full call when it is completed.
- Following practice Wednesday, Saints players will speak to the media. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter and Youtube pages.
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan has been named the Week 15 NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Read more>>>
- It's the holiday season, and eating right can be a challenge during this time of year. That's why the Saints and HelloFresh are bringing you some special meals that you can enjoy this holiday season that won't have you feeling awful after. Learn the recipes>>>
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Dec. 22
Saints prepare for Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins.
Dec 22, 2021 at 09:09 AM