Saints transcripts: Mark Ingram II and Taysom Hill Media Availability | Tuesday, Nov. 30

New Orleans Saints Quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿

Media Availability

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

How's the foot and have you needed the dry needle treatment Coach Payton talked about that he needed personally?

"I haven't done that yet. I think I'm feeling a lot better. I've learned a lot about this injury over the last little bit. I had a partial (tear), which after learning about, they said you'd rather have a full tear. I think that's been what we've been working through in terms of pain management and tolerance. That's been the challenge. I think we're just getting to the point where I'm going to be dealing with pain. It's just getting to the point where it doesn't limit functionality."

Is this something where there are some bad days even if you're a full participant in practice?

"I would say you just kind of go through practice one day, you see how you feel and you see how you feel in the morning and obviously I think it's like anything else. The more you do on it, the more sore you will be in the morning, but I would say the last couple of days I've felt pretty good.

If you had to play tonight would you be ready to go?

"Yes."

If you get the opportunity to play quarterback is it like picking up how to ride a big after you get off or dealing with different parts?

"I've been transparent about preparation and schedule and all that stuff so, my routine, schedule, format, all that stuff is in place and that doesn't change week to week, maybe what I'm asked to do might change. My routine doesn't."

Have you talked to people like Coach Payton or ﻿Drew Brees﻿ about how to play with the injury?

"Yes, I've had several conversations with Sean, I've had several conversations with Drew about the injury. They both have shared with me things that they did that helped them. I've certainly been doing those things. We have a great training room, so it's just staying on top of it, doing all we can to have that process of having that tissue scar up to the bone. Again, I think the last couple of days have been encouraging for me.

Do you feel as functional as before?

"I hope so. I think that's kind of a question mark, where the last two weeks have been so different for us with a Thursday to another Thursday to a Sunday, where we've been trying to limit reps, time on the field, time on your feet, all that stuff and so it's hard to simulate a game and practice, especially the last three weeks. I think so, but I really don't know because it's hard to simulate what that's going to be like."

Would the injury not be as big a deal if you weren't the type of player who runs around like he does?

"Yes, for sure. I think obviously everyone plays the game a little bit differently. I can tell you the last couple of weeks, I probably would have been limited if I had to go in and play, but we knew that going into it. So, yes for sure, I think this probably affects me more than other players."

Can you explain what your role would have been last week, where you could have played more in the pocket?

"Yes, I was there and available in case ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ went down. So that was the plan the last couple of weeks."

Do you remember when Drew Brees had the injury?

"I remember when Drew did his. I remember exactly his movement and exactly how it happened and I had significant conversation with him afterwards. It was Drew's injury so I didn't internalize it the way I am now. I know what it feels like, the tissue, how you rehab it, all that stuff where I didn't that way before.

Do you remember how you hurt it?

"Yes, it was against Tennessee. I caught a ball and my foot was up and I went to explode forward and it popped?"

How do you view another potential opportunity to play quarterback, or do you look at it as where you need to do what's ahead of you?

"The situation for me has always been the same. The opportunities that have come my way have been so unique. So that expectation doesn't change, whether the opportunity I had week one, week two, ends up being this Thursday night and so forth and certain. I'm going to do my best to take advantage of every single opportunity and do everything I can to help us win football games."

Can you talk about the new contract?

"Obviously it's comfortable, a nice little security blanket. We play a brutal sport and the year's been a little unique for me with the games having missed with the concussion and now this. So, it's nice to have the program backing you the way that the Saints have to me, getting that new contract, knowing we're going to be here for a few years is really nice. I certainly didn't want to go anywhere else. It's comforting."

There's still a lot said about the incentives. Is it still a goal of you to be a quarterback?

"Yes, look this is my fifth year. My mindset is to take advantage of every opportunity I have. I don't know what it is week to week to week. This thing is just ever-changing and whatever that opportunity is, I'll do my best. This contract and team incentive based pay and all that stuff is the way that protects everyone."

Was it frustrating for you the last two games, being in a limited/reserve/emergency role knowing the offense has been struggling?

"Yes, it's hard being a competitive dude. You want to be out there competing and doing everything you can to win football games, so I think every time you go through situations like this and I can tell you the same thing happened when I had my concussion and the concussion was more challenging for me because I was sitting home watching the games. You realize, how much you miss it and how much the game means to you when you can't be a part of it, you can't be with your teammates out on the field doing that. So, the mindset hasn't changed. I certainly think it's a refresher to help me realize how much this game means to me."

Did anything such as injuries or the possibility to start at quarterback spur the contract extension?

"No, there was nothing in regard to that. This has been in the works for a little bit, been working through it for a while."