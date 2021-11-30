Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets to air on CBS

Updated broadcast information for Week 14 between the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets

Nov 30, 2021
The NFL announced updates to the Week 14 schedule on Tuesday, November 30.

The matchup between the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 12, 2021 will now be broadcast on CBS. Kickoff will remain at noon.

New Orleans leads the all-time series 7-6, with the Saints having captured the last meeting at the Caesars Superdome on December 17, 2017, 31-19. New Orleans is 4-4 all-time against the Jets on the road. Saints LB ﻿Demario Davis﻿ was originally a third round draft pick of the Jets in 2012 and played for the team for five seasons (2012-15, 2017), recording 561 tackles, 11.5 sacks, one interception, 15 passes defensed, five fumble recoveries and 24 special teams stops in 80 games.

