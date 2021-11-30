New Orleans Saints at New York Jets to air on CBS

The matchup between the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 12, 2021 will now be broadcast on CBS. Kickoff will remain at noon.

New Orleans leads the all-time series 7-6, with the Saints having captured the last meeting at the Caesars Superdome on December 17, 2017, 31-19. New Orleans is 4-4 all-time against the Jets on the road. Saints LB ﻿Demario Davis﻿ was originally a third round draft pick of the Jets in 2012 and played for the team for five seasons (2012-15, 2017), recording 561 tackles, 11.5 sacks, one interception, 15 passes defensed, five fumble recoveries and 24 special teams stops in 80 games.