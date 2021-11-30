Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 30

Nov 30, 2021 at 09:04 AM
New Orleans Saints

Saints vs Bills Week 12: Best of Offense

A collection of the best offensive photos from the Week 12 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare for Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills at home on November 25, 2021.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare for Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills at home on November 25, 2021.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare for Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills at home on November 25, 2021.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
  1. The Saints will practice on Tuesday to prepare for their Thursday night game this week against the Dallas Cowboys.
  2. Saints Coach Sean Payton will meet with local media Tuesday following the team's practice around 2:40 pm. You can watch his interview live at NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, as well as the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.
  3. Saints players will speak with the media following practice Tuesday. You can watch their interviews live at NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, as well as the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.
  4. The Saints will release their second injury report of the week Tuesday. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to see who is on it.
  5. Time is running out to win two Loge Level tickets to the Saints vs Cowboys this Thursday night! Enter the sweepstakes here and you just may be a winner.

