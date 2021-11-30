Saints Tuesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Tuesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|LB
|Kaden Elliss
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|LP
|DNP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Andrew Dowell
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
DALLAS COWBOYS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|WR
|Cedrick Wilson
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Tarell Basham
|Chest
|LP
|FP
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|Concussion
|FP
|FP