Saints transcripts: Jordan Mills and Marcus Davenport media availability | Monday, Dec. 20

New Orleans Saints Tackle ﻿Jordan Mills﻿

Media Availability

Monday, December 20, 2021

With you being a Louisiana guy, what's it like for you getting the chance to play for your home state team?

"It's a dream come true. Being a young kid from a small town in Napoleonville, Louisiana, about an hour outside of New Orleans, (my family) would always come home from church and watch the Saints play at 12:00. I always wanted to get the chance to play in the Dome on this field, but I never got the chance in high school or college. Just being able to be here and actually step on this field playing for my home state team is indescribable. It's a priceless feeling with everyone in my family back home supporting me. Just them being happy for me being on the team, but to actually be a New Orleans Saint is special."

What does your family feel watching you play for the Saints?

"They're elated. They feel the same way I feel. My mom and dad are elated. My dad still has an old record of the 1967 Saints when the Saints first started with all of the player's signatures on it and the song playing, 'When the Saints come marching in.' They've been Saints fans since the team came to New Orleans, so my sisters and brothers are happy for me that I can be home. Throughout my career, my family and friends have not gotten to see me that much living out of state. I'd come back and visit three or four times a year, but for me to be home and them getting to see me play for our home state team is more than they could ever ask for."

Did you ever go to Saints games growing up?

"I actually never had the chance to. It was always church first (in my family) and we would catch the game when we got home. The way my parents raised us, we went to church first and we would catch the game towards the end of the second quarter going into halftime. Those were the days of Aaron Brooks, Ricky Williams, and the rest of those guys. I remember those days just coming home being excited to watch them play and hopefully, when I grew up one day, that I would be able to do that."

How would you describe the way this team has managed all of the injuries this season?

"Well, we all have that 'next man up mentality'. The way Coach Payton and all of the coaches coach us, they coach everybody. They know it's a long season, it's a brutal sport that we play, and anyone can go down at any given moment. With the way we practice and what Coach Payton expects of us when somebody goes down (with an injury), he doesn't expect anything to drop off or any less than anyone else. We've handled this well, stuck together, and held each other accountable. Throughout the good and the bad, we've stuck together."

What was it like coming to the Saints knowing you are probably only going to play tackle if someone gets injured? How do you change your mindset?

"Well, I always prepare like I'm going to start anyway. Unfortunately, ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ and ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿ have been down for a few weeks now (knee injuries), but that's the mentality you have to have. Like I said before, Coach Payton and our coaches expect us to prepare like we're starters so if something happens, we come in prepared to play. I've played a lot of football throughout my career, but I've approached every single game and practice the same every day. I take every rep like I'm the starter because you never know what's going to happen. I'm just grateful for this opportunity and thankful to just be here to help out my teammates and build our culture up to get these wins."

Does that preparation mindset help when you're facing guys like Shaq Barrett and Demarcus Lawrence?

"Yeah, it does. Those are great pass rushers and great players in our league. If you don't prepare how you need to prepare and if you're lackadaisical in your preparation, it's going to be a long night for you."

How would you describe your offensive gameplan last night?

"Our this is you always want to do great things on offense. Coach Payton said at the beginning of the week he wanted the offense to control the time of possession and not turn the ball over. He told the defense he wanted them to take away the ball and get off the field on third down. We wanted to run the ball effectively last night. It was not as good as we wanted it to be, but sometimes games happen that way. Last night was a hard-fought game and defensive battle, but when you get those games like that you just have to take what you get. Obviously, teams respect us, any personnel when we're playing 11 personnel, teams were in base (defense) trying to stop the run and we rushed for 200 yards. (Tampa Bay's) plan was to stop the run and they did it. They did a good job doing that, but we stuck together and made plays when we needed to. Our defense played excellent, from the defensive line, linebackers, to the back end, they were all flying around. It was a team effort."

What's the biggest difference between Pete Carmichael and Sean Payton?

"Coach Payton is Coach Payton. He is high energy, high attention to detail, but his attitude is different than Coach Pete. Coach Pete's more mellowed-off and Coach Payton's the get-in-your-face, bring the juice, high energy kind of guy. You have coaches like that on every staff where the head coach can be higher energy but there's other coaches that are mellowed out. You know what (Carmichael) expects of you and you do your best to execute. Coach Pete did a great job of calling plays last night and leading us to victory. DA (Dennis Allen) took head control of it last night and he did an awesome job preparing us for the game with Coach Payton being out. There wasn't a drop off of energy because Coach Allen has some juice and some grit to him. Even though Coach Payton wasn't there, we had some in-your-face, I want everything out of you type mentality on Sunday night."