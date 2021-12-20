Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Dec. 20

- The New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night with a score of 9-0. The Saints move to 7-7 on the season.
- Missed any action from the game? Check out the highlights from the dominant win>>>
- A new episode of the New Orleans Saints Podcast will be released Monday. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to see when it is posted.
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan hit 100 career sacks in the game against Tampa Bay on Sunday night. Watch the 100th sack>>>
- Who had the best performances from Sunday night? Find out what John DeShazier thinks in this week's edition of Helmet Stickers>>>
Dec 20, 2021 at 09:08 AM
