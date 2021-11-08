Saints transcripts: David Onyemata and Cesar Ruiz media availability | Monday, Nov. 8 

New Orleans Saints Defensive Tackle David Onyemata

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Monday, November 8, 2021

Was there a prevailing theme yesterday as to why y'all got less pressure on Matt Ryan than you would have liked until late in the game?

"I think we got to him, it was just the fact that he is a mobile quarterback. He kind of got out of the pressure a couple times, kept him in the pocket and kind of had to throw the ball. So many times we got close to him and he just took off. So I think to an extent, I think it was a percentage of pressure on him from my point of view."

When you have issues like that when you're just not affecting quarterback or anything like that as a defensive player, what are the things that you kind of focus in on saying oh, how do I get better like that?

"Oh, just like I said, I think from my point of view we got to him a couple times. It is just the times where we got close to him he got out of the pocket, he ran so that's how I see it from my point of view."

When you're looking at some of those explosives you guys gave up yesterday, what kind of sticks out about those in your mind just from your perspective on that D-Line?

"In that aspect I would say for us, get there, get there a little earlier, a little one second earlier quicker, try and have him not step up into his throws maybe, have him throw on his back for a bit. I think that's a way we could have affected that."

And then when you're given those plays up, what does that do a defense? You guys for the most part kind of kept them in check and then you have five or six big plays. Yeah, how do you kind of view just limiting those in general?

"I'll just say doing your job. Everyone do their job and execute their job, execute the game plan and the call at the highest ability. I think that would have helped."