Saints transcripts: Cesar Ruiz, Bradley Roby, Marcus Williams and Tre'Quan Smith Media Availability| Monday, Nov. 29

New Orleans Saints Guard/Center ﻿Cesar Ruiz﻿

Media Availability

Monday, November 29, 2021

Dallas is going through COVID-19 protocols with their coaching staff this week. How big of a difference did it make losing coaches to COVID-19 protocols during week 2 (at Carolina)?

"I mean, it's definitely a difference when you're missing guys, but at the end of the day, it's always about having the next-man-up mentality. You know what I'm saying? You just have to play with the guys you have left and make sure that we're doing what we have to do to make sure there's no drop-off (in our play) and nothing looks different. But of course, it's a difference, but we're confident in everyone that we have."

Was the main difference just more responsibilities getting shared that week against Carolina?

"I mean, yeah, there's just a lot of things that get shuffled around."

What's the main thing that the team wants to focus on this week?

"Really, getting ourselves into better third-down situations, like third and manageable. We can't keep having ourselves in third and long situations, stuff like that. That's really one thing I can say we're focused on. A lot of things are (on our focus), but that's definitely one thing I can say."

Do you think the lack of production on third down has led to a chain effect of struggles on offense?

"Yeah, I can say it's a combination of a lot of things. You know, there's a lot of things that go into (our struggles). We know we just have to minimize any mistakes or anything like that to keep up out of those long third-down situations."

Have the constantly rotating offensive line rotations played a factor in the offensive struggles?

"Not really. There's so many guys on our team that we can plug in and play at any spot. So it's really just guys that need to come in and do their job. That (different lineups) hasn't really made that much of a dramatic difference in terms of like communication and all of that stuff."

How has the offense dealt with the struggles over the last couple of weeks?

"You just have to stay positive. You can't let this (negative) stuff harp on you. You know what I'm saying? We just need to come into work every day, continue to do our job, and stay positive, really. That's all I can say about that."

How do you stay positive amidst the struggles?

"Really just focusing on what we have inside this building. Of course, there's a lot of outside noise and different things like that, but the guys inside this building all have a special connection with one another. So, you know, it's just us uplifting each other, keeping each other motivated, and just being ready to go out there every single week."

Is the team morale good despite the recent struggles?

"Yeah, everybody is doing what they have to do to stay positive. (The locker room) is not really down or anything like that. You know what I'm saying, we're going into next week excited (to play), just like every other week."

Do you think Mike McCarthy and other assistants being out due to COVID-19 protocols makes any difference in the game?

"Oh, I had no clue they were out (with COVID-19 protocols). I think it could make a difference if your head coach isn't there, but for me as a player, I'm just really worried about my job. I didn't even know that (they were out) until you guys just told me."

What's this week been like for you in the locker room as a Michigan alum being around so many Ohio State guys?

"Yeah, it feels good. It's all good. It's all love for all of my guys; I love ﻿Bradley Roby﻿, ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿, ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ , and everybody, you know what I'm saying. 42-27 is not just luck, so that's just pure skill and dominance right there."