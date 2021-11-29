Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 29

Nov 29, 2021 at 09:03 AM
Photos: 2021 New Orleans Saints High School Coaches of the Week

Take a look at the full group of recipients from the New Orleans Saints Coach of the Week awards for the 2021 season.

The New Orleans Saints honor Randell Legette of St. Thomas Aquinas High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
The New Orleans Saints honor Cyril Crutchfield of Bogalusa High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The team currently has a record of 6-2 and ranked #11 in the state, after coming off a win against Jennings (58-26) this past Friday.
The New Orleans Saints honor Jason Tucker of Chalmette High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
The New Orleans Saints honor Kyle Lasseigne of E. D. White Catholic High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
The New Orleans Saints honor Reggie Rodgers of John Ehret High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The team now has a record of 5-2 with a win over Grace King on October 29 (49-0). They are averaging 40+ points in games that they have won.
The New Orleans Saints honor head coach Hoff Schooler from Brusly High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
The New Orleans Saints honor J.T. Curtis of John Curtis Christian School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
  1. The Saints will practice on Monday to prepare for another Thursday night game this week against the Dallas Cowboys.
  2. Saints Coach Sean Payton held a conference call with local media Sunday. You can listen to his full interview on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. Saints players will speak with the media following practice Monday. You can watch their interviews live at NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, as well as the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages,
  4. The Saints will release their first injury report of the week Monday. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to see who is on it.
  5. Drew Brees gave a rousing speech at halftime of Thursday's game vs. the Buffalo Bills in the Caesars Superdome. You can watch it here.

