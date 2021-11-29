Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Monday Injury Report: 2021 Week 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Ten Saints players listed on Monday's report

Nov 29, 2021 at 03:10 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Injury-Report-2021-1920x1080

Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Monday's Injury Report for the team's Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Monday
LB Kaden Elliss Hamstring DNP
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Ankle DNP
DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder DNP
T Terron Armstead Knee DNP
RB Alvin Kamara Knee LP
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee LP
RB Mark Ingram Knee FP
QB Taysom Hill Foot FP
CB Paulson Adebo Concussion FP
LB Andrew Dowell Concussion FP

DALLAS COWBOYS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Monday
WR Cedrick Wilson Ankle DNP
DE Tarell Basham Chest LP
RB Ezekiel Elliott Knee FP
WR CeeDee Lamb Concussion FP

Related Content

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

Four Saints players listed as OUT for Thanksgiving game vs. Bills
news

Saints Tuesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

Nine Saints players listed on Tuesday's report
news

Saints Monday Injury Report: 2021 Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

Eleven Saints players listed on Monday's estimated report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Six Saints players listed as OUT for Sunday on Friday's report
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Seven Saints players listed on Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Seven Saints players listed on Wednesday's report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 10 vs. Tennessee Titans

Three Saints players listed as OUT for Sunday vs. Tennessee
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 10 vs. Tennessee Titans

Five Saints players listed on Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 10 vs. Tennessee Titans

Seven Saints players listed on Wednesday's report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Three Saints players, two Falcons ruled out of Sunday's game at Caesars Superdome
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Taysom Hill was a full participant
Advertising