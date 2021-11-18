Saints transcripts: Cameron Jordan, Marquez Callaway, Carl Granderson and Trevor Siemian media availability | Wednesday, Nov. 17

New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cameron Jordan
Media Availability
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
How hard is it to play defense in today's NFL?
"I mean, it used to be the greatest thing to watch, guys like Jevon Kearse, Michael Strahan, Chris Doleman get after the passer and not have to worry about if you hit (the quarterback) too high or too low. Times have changed. These are the times we live in. We're very receptive to not knowing how to hit somebody. There's a lot of gray area for the referee, but not for us. We're moving as fast as we can trying to beat an offensive lineman and now, we have to worry about how we hit the quarterback. It affects the game in a huge way."
You faced Jalen Hurts last year. What problems does he present for the defense? Is he just a typical running quarterback?
"I wouldn't call him typical. I mean, as shifty as he is and the speed he has, he's probably as close to Michael Vick with his elusive speed, how deadly he is with his elusiveness to scramble and extend plays is as good as we'll see. I definitely wouldn't call him typical in the least bit. It seems like (Philadelphia) has picked up some steam and have some confidence as well. With a defensive lineman, it's something that we hate to see because we don't want to get out of our rush. Now, it's about keeping the quarterback contained. We faced Tyrod Taylor before, so it's somewhat close to that."
Is it less fun playing defense in today's NFL?
"I mean, to say less fun, was it more fun in the 1980s or 1990s? I have no idea. I'm dealing with what I have to deal with now. We didn't have these rules imposed when I first got into the league 10 years ago. Now, we do. We can't hit high and can't hit them low, we can't hit them in the back, and we can't land on them. God forbid if you land on the quarterback. You glance wrong on the pillow; you're probably still catching that flag."
Do you scout officials to see how they call certain penalties?
"We definitely receive a scouting report on officials. But again, these are rules implemented by the league. We are going to clearly have to abide by them and the league will change because of it."
What's given you staying power with being in the league the last 10 years?
"I have no idea what that means. My love for the game is extremely high. I love coming to work and practicing. There is no facet in this game that I don't love to be a part of as well as perfecting my craft and forever chasing the next sack, win, whatever it is. Officially, hopefully a Super Bowl. That would be nice."
Mark Ingram II said he wants 5 more years in the National Football League. How long do you envision yourself playing?
"As long as I have love for this game. I love practice and there's no place I'd rather be. Until that love dissipates, no. Plus, we still have lots of goals ourselves. I look forward to these games and these practices. One day, it might be my day (to retire). One day."
Do you think most guys love practice?
"I have no idea. Probably not. I don't know what that has to do with me. But if you're a part of my defensive line, you're going to show me that you love to be here. But yeah, some guys aren't practice guys, they're just gamers. For me, I need practice."
Do you guys notice the raucous environment of the Philadelphia crowd when playing on the road there?
"No, it's not as loud as our stadium. It's not as loud as Seattle. It's not, I mean, fans always talk, even Autzen Stadium over at Oregon the fans talk stuff. You would go to a Raiders-49ers game fans are really talking stuff. Now, sure. Philadelphia talks reckless, I guess. It's what they're known for. It has nothing to do with our game, though."
What did you mean when you said you need practice?
"I love practice. I need practice. It's like people who drink coffee. Do you need it? No. But do you really want to have it? Yeah. I really love to go to practice. There's nothing that makes me feel better than hitting somebody. I feel like you guys know this by now."
So, practice is your coffee?
"Pretty much."
What makes their run game one of the top attacks in the NFL?
"They have guys like Boston Scott, Jalen (Hurts). There are ways to create those explosive plays and those will make a gameplan go awry if you're unable to lock in. We saw that first-hand when we played them last year. That is something we'll have to tune in and lock in on."
With the new coach, can you still look at last year's film?
"You can always look at the dynamic personnel. I think they're explosive. They (running backs) have good vision, and they know what they want to do. You look at their tackles, they're off the line. In the way they want to attack the run game, that's something we have to deal with, as well as guys like DeVonta Smith who's playing well, Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert. At the end of the day, we have to be aware of what they can do. Again, talking about their confidence, streaking together a couple wins is something we have to go on Sunday and try to stop."
What have you thought about Marcus Davenport's development lately?
"He's increasing at every level. I love his growth the last two games or so. That's what we want to see from him."
What's the closest you've come to not playing?
"Sophomore year of college I didn't play in the first game of the year. It was crazy."
Have you ever had an injury related reason where you've come close to not playing?
"No. I mean, there's always going to be knicks, nags, bruises, bruised bones, broken fingers, cuts, high ankle sprains, low ankle sprains, AC joint sprain, bicep strain, herniated disc, whatever it is. Nothing that will keep me from playing on Sundays."
Have you played with all of those injuries you mentioned?
"Hasn't everybody? You don't come out unscathed in football."
Have you had a dislocated finger like Ty Montgomery had on Sunday?
"Yes, but I just popped in back in place. I'm also not catching the ball like Ty does. That's a whole different situation (receiver vs. defensive line)."
How do you play through those injuries, but it takes other guys weeks at a time to come back?
"Probably God's favor, honestly. A little bit of luck, a little bit of blessings, take a mixture of both. I mean, blessed and highly favored, what can I say? I've been blessed to have the ability to be healthy this long and to be able to stay active on gamedays. You know what they say, 'the best ability is availability.' I'm going to keep rolling with that."
How much pride do you take in being out there every Sunday?
"Maybe one day when I'm older I'll look back and say, 'hey, I was active for 160-something games in a row'. We will talk about that later. But at this point, I am trying to win the next game. It is about we and not me. It's not about me. We have to get better."
Do you have any thoughts on the legendary bus stories coming into Philadelphia with heckling fans?
"Isn't that what fans are supposed to do? They're not supposed to love us. I mean, Boston has the same thing. Atlanta has the same thing. We got eggs thrown at our bus one year in Atlanta. I'd take a bird over an egg-pelting I guess."
What did you think about the roughing the passer call on Kaden Elliss?
"You know how I'm going to feel about the roughing the passer calls. Defense gets hand-cuffed every year with whatever goes on. There's always some imposing situation that's going to limit our play. In any event, instead of slowing down, we have to speed up. We're going to have to play within the game and that's a part of the game now. I hate it. All defensive players hate it and even a few offensive players probably hate it. But the league has said what they're going to say, and he have to abide by the rules. I guess the refs abide by the rules and throw the flags."
Did you say anything to Kaden after the roughing the passer call?
"No. It's on to the next play and we looked at it later. I think it was a terrible call, but again, I'm not a referee. I don't know what they saw from their perspective. I see it from my perspective, and I thought it was a clean hit. Is there a fining system for refs? No? Then we should probably enforce one."
New Orleans Saints WR Marquez Callaway
Local Media Availability
November 17, 2021
What would be your general view of Trevor Siemian after two games and your general view of him at quarterback?
"I think Trevor's doing a great job. He came in and stepped into a role and ever since has been doing as best as he could. We try to do our part in making it easy. It hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows, but there are things we need to work through and overcome but Trevor has been playing lights out."
Third down numbers where do you think you guys need to be better there?
"We always need to improve, especially on third down. As long as we stay on the field it gives us the better advantage to win. I can't tell you our exact numbers but I could tell you it could be better. It always can be better."
You've done a good job of making contested catches, is there anything that you do when you are trying to make one of those. What are some of the things you're keying on to make some of those plays?
"Just focusing. We do the drills here and the other receivers make it hard for each other so that it will be easier in a game. Focus and get body position and want."
Is body position your first thought?
"It would probably be easier. If I get body position or put myself in a better position than you, I have the higher chance of catching it."
What would be the first thing?
"To catch it. The easier position you put yourself in, the easier the catch, so I guess body position if you want it."
Besides being fast, what makes Deonte Harris good on those deep balls?
"He's versatile. You don't know if he's going to run by you, run by you and stop, he gets in and out of breaks great. Defenses don't know what to expect with him. I think when they try to come up and keep him in front, he just runs by them. I think they underestimate his speed. I don't know why. But you see it day in and day out every game. He's just running by defenders."
He's not a guy you can give a huge cushion to because he runs right by you?
"Yes, that's why I say, you don't know what to expect when he goes out there. I think that's what makes him a little more dangerous."
Why do you guys call him Shorty B?
"Because he's short."
Where does the B come from?
"No idea, you will have to ask CJ (Curtis Johnson) about that. I asked him last year if he likes being called Shorty B. I know I wouldn't like to be called Shorty B. It would feel like an insult. That's how it goes, all good fun. It's all good fun, but he says no, I like to be called Deonte. I call him Deonte."
I just wonder where it came from?
"You would have to ask CJ or Tre'Quan Smith Ask him, he'll probably know."
Before Trevor Siemian stepped in and became the starter, did anything stick out about him? Was he just in the background, did you get to know him?
"When I first met Trevor, he said he came here from Tennessee. I thought really? I'm thinking college. Then he said the Tennessee Titans and that makes a lot more sense. I first worked more with Jameis Winston, but he was someone I'd speak to, somebody you would always, walk by joking, solid relationship."
What do you make of his hair?
"I don't know it looks good."
Some people are into the mullets now?
"I couldn't pull off a mullet. He has that above me."
What do you think contributed to the passing game having some of its best numbers of the season on Sunday?
"I think making it easier on Sean (Payton) calling the plays, we make it a lot easier if he calls the plays and we work it to perfection. I feel like if we make everything harder in practice like we have been doing it will be easier in a game, easier for the receivers, easier for the playcaller. That's a big part of us taking advantage of the situation that's been going on, rather than waiting until two-minute drives to start moving the ball."
The passing yardage would show that you are capable of more than what you've done that season? Does it seem that way to you?
"I think we've hurt ourselves the most, where we're not catching the ball, or we're just not coming down with the catches. I think everyone in the receiver room knows what we're capable of. We just have to go out and play and put it on film. That's the biggest thing."
New Orleans Saints Defensive End Carl Granderson
Media Availability
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
What stands out about Philadelphia's rushing attack?
"It stands out. They're really good at running the ball. Looking back at last year, they ran the ball pretty well (on us). It's our job to stop the run. We're first in the league in stopping the run, so it is going to be a challenge this week. We are looking forward to having some fun and stopping the run."
What do you remember from last year's game in Philadelphia?
"Last year, we put that game in the past, but we have some fire built up in us. They had a lot of rushing yards against us last year, so we're coming and bringing everything we have this year."
Was breaking contain a key to Jalen Hurts' success last year against this defense?
"Oh yeah, he broke contain a few times. This year we have to plan (for him). He's a running quarterback, so we have to try to keep him in the box and contain him."
Do you agree with Cam Jordan that these games aren't as fun for defensive ends because you can't rush the passer as much?
"Yeah, these games are pretty much like you playing Navy or Air Force (triple option teams). Back at Wyoming, I played Air Force every year. Everyone on defense has an assignment and you have to do your job. You cannot just run up the field thinking you are going to get a sack. That is what (Hurts) wants you to do, so we have to just stop the run, contain him, and keep him in the pocket."
Do you think the defense was too aggressive last year?
"We had a gameplan going in and we obviously didn't execute it. That game is in the past and we're looking forward to this game this week. It's our job to execute the gameplan, trust the process, and execute (the gameplan)."
How hard is it to play defense now with the roughing the passer rules?
"It is really hard and that is what the challenge is for. You cannot just go really hard and rush the passer. Last week we were able to get after the quarterback a little bit, but this week's a new week. We have a different gameplan. Our main job is to stop the run and get ahead so we can rush the passer this week."
Do you find yourself thinking too much with the new rushing the passer rules or do you just go out and play?
"Pretty much you just go out and play. You know you can't just kill the quarterback; you have to protect them. That's what the referees are for. We know we can't control what they call in the other teams' favor, so we just have to play hard, fast, and hope for a good call. It's crazy because the whole week we work moves against the quarterback and our job is to hit the quarterback and let him fall on us. We can't just kill him. I know that sucks, we want to just hit. That's what the NFL is for, it's a physical game. But, we just have to protect the quarterbacks."
New Orleans Saints Quarterback Trevor Siemian
Post-Practice Media Availability
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Looking back at some of your third down numbers the last couple weeks is it where you want it to be? How do you get better in those areas?
"Yeah, I think we've been quite a few third and longs so the third downs that's the glaring stat that you kind of look at and say, we've got to be better, I've got to be better. But I think you can easily look at first downs and being efficient on first downs. So you are not dealing with third and seven plus you're dealing with third and five or less. Especially early in the ballgame. The last two weeks, I think that's where I need to be better specifically."
You've been around Sean Payton a while now, what do you see from him in how he handles wins and losses. Two losses in a row around here is pretty unusual. How does he handle business?
"Yeah, I think Sean has obviously a lot of experience. He's been through whatever this league has shown to him, but I think he's got a gift for giving the team the right message at the right time. Probably just as good as any head coach I've been around. I think there's no doubt when we get into a team meeting where our compass is going to be set as a team and the guys feel that. Starting today, I we had a good day of work."
What's his message this week?
"I think, golly, now I'm looking back. Just what kind of ballgame it's going to be, how Philly is playing, what we need to do offensively better, defensively, what we need to do. Those kind of keys to the game, I think are easily identifiable for us and starting today get to work and focus on Sunday for sure."
No interceptions for you. How much is that product of what kind of a ballgame it's going to be? Or how much is that how you approach a game this time around?
"Coming in, especially early, I was focused on taking care of the ball and doing those kinds of things. I think with that you cannot play too cautiously, right? You got to focus on making good, aggressive decisions without putting the ball in harm's way recklessly. There are going to be some weird things that happen. Maybe there is a turnover here and there. That's part of playing quarterback, but kind of minimizing the reckless plays of the players where you don't really have a good plan. (You) Really can't afford to do the, especially in this league, the margin for error is so little. So that's kind of want I've focused on."
Has your approach at all changed from when you were young quarterback first time around when it comes to aggressiveness?
"I think so. I think early when I played in Denver, we had a good defense and I think at times I was hyper focused on, probably erred on the side of being cautious at times looking back. But like I said, I think that's a tough way to play quarterback when you're trigger shy and you're hyper focused on being safe with the football. So I just try to make a conscious effort on making aggressive, smart decisions. That is the way I would put it."
We talked with Jameis (Winston) a lot earlier in the season about finding a comfort level and rhythm with Sean Payton. How has that gone for you kind of feeling what he's going to call and him kind of feeling when you want to do a couple of games in?
"Yeah, it's probably been accelerated probably more so for me. But yeah, I think you have the headset on during the games as a backup too. So you kind of get a feel for how Sean gets a call in and what he's thinking and you get a feel for the rhythm of the game, how he calls it and certainly being in the huddle, managing personnel, you get even more of a feel for that. But that's your job as a backup too is to kind of be in tune with all those types of things and how Sean likes to call it and what the message is during the week."
Is the offense mostly the same between what you and Jameis have been running? It seems like even more short over the middle, use maybe a little bit more outside, is that just kind of how you approach it?
"There's probably a lot that goes into that per defense. Guys who are healthy, what we're trying to do week to week. I can't tell you anything specifically I would say, but I think Sean (Payton) does do, be it quarterback or whatever position there is, he does a does a really good job of playing to each guy's strengths. Like I said, that extends beyond quarterback. He's not going to ask receivers to do things really they're uncomfortable with or maybe not really good. He's going to play everybody's strengths."
Did you see what happened to Ty (Montgomery) when it happened? I guess when did you find out that happened?
"No, I found out maybe in the second quarter Ty's down, he's got a finger. So yeah, I didn't really know."
I just didn't know if you'd seen it, like, if you saw it happen or anything.
"No, I saw a clip of it. It looked pretty gnarly. But yeah, that stinks."
You may be the only player to be in a position room with Peyton Manning and Drew Brees, right?
"Maybe, yeah. I never thought of that."
How do kind of view that, how you kind of got a chance to be around to really great, all-time quarterbacks, like, what did you try to take away?
"Yeah, I think everybody always asks like what I have learned from these guys. And I try to learn from everybody, not just those two guys. I have played behind some good quarterbacks. I think early for me what helped is (knowing) I wasn't going to be Peyton Manning. So I tried to pick up the things that I could apply to my game and my preparation without losing kind of the identity of myself as a player and what I was going to be as a player as a young pro. Yeah, there's so many things that you pick up, especially from those two guys who've seen so much ball, played 20 years each or so."
I heard you talking about smart, aggressive decisions and I feel like we heard Jameis (Winston) talk about being oriented on decisions and he got that from Drew (Brees).
"Yeah, I think Drew played at warp speed. I'll say that as a quarterback. I mean, you guys know just watching him play there was little to no indecision when he played quarterback, which served him really well and was fun to watch for me when I got here."
Do you watch the "Manningcast" and wonder what Peyton would say about you playing quarterback now if he got one of your games? Maybe like on the upcoming Monday Night game against Miami?
"I don't. I've seen Peyton and Eli on there. I think they do a really good job. I don't know what they'd say. Peyton would probably have something slick to say about me for sure. But yeah, I think those guys do a really good job. I think the insight's obviously second to none with both those guys and they get some pretty cool guests, too. For sure."
Speaking of the Mannings, has anyone ever told you that you look like you could be the fourth Manning brother?
"Yeah, I have heard that. I'll take it as a compliment, I guess. I don't know, but yeah, I've heard that before."
Has anyone ever mistaken you for them in New Orleans?
"No, not in New Orleans."
Anywhere else?
"No, I get a look alike. I get that kind of thing. I don't get like, Hey, you're Peyton. You're Peyton or you're Eli or Cooper. I don't get that."
What about Arch?
"Yeah, I don't get that one. It'd be flattering for sure."
How do you feel about roughing the passer as a quarterback? I mean, do you feel like it's gone too far in the league?
"No, I think I saw Tom Brady say something that was pretty poignant, in terms of protection for receivers that they are getting, and I think it kind of skews some of the accountability of the game. There is a way the game should be played so these kind of things do not happen as a quarterback. That is kind of the cost of doing business. You hold on to the ball, you're going to get hit. Now some of these hits are egregious. And I think a lot of people can agree on what's kind of crossing the line. But quarterbacks, I think there needs to be some protection there. But at the same time, like I said, there's a cost of doing business sometimes. Yeah, that's all I'll say about that."
You mean holding the ball too long. In other words, there should be accountability?
"Yeah. Yeah."
What do you think about the call on Kaden (Elliss) the other day?
"I didn't like it."
As a quarterback or as a Saint?
"Yeah, like I said, I think we can all, most people, I know it's kind of unfair to say, but most people can kind of agree on what's an egregious hit or what's crossing the line in terms of being violent at the end of the play with the quarterback. Didn't look like that to me, but tough calls, man, it's not an easy job these refs have."
Any contributing factors you can cite as to throwing for nearly 300 yards? In this last game, how much of it has to do with just you and the receivers doing a better job? Or are there other factors like, you have to call more passes if you're behind or whatever? What do you think are the main factors in that?
"You've got to get big plays, and you got to get more plays. I think, certainly in the first half of these games. I don't think we've had enough plays and that goes back to converting on and being in manageable third downs. So good things always happen when you're on the field longer and you get more plays and oddly enough your rush yards go up, pass yards and all those things kind of fall into place. So let's go back to that, you have got to stay on the field longer, and get more opportunities to make plays. And like I said, those things kind of fall into place."
You hit Deonte (Harris) for the big ball the other day. What makes him good at that? Marquez (Callaway) was saying that you can't play him deep because he'll burn you by snapping off his route and you can't press him because he'll run right by you. Do you kind of agree with that?
"He's got rare, rare speed just in terms of everything, straight line, change of direction. There's nothing he can't do. And throwing to him, he's certainly playing at a different speed than everybody else on the field. Took a little adjustment for your eyes getting used to and seeing his body language, but I mean, there's not a route that he runs verse match coverage where I'm like, he's not going to, I mean, he's going to win."
Offensively, you guys have closed pretty well the last couple games. Do you take anything from that the way you guys finished the last couple of weeks?
"Yeah, I think we always look at why aren't you winning? And for me, it's we've got to play better early. Yeah, I think it's, when everybody recognizes we've got to have some urgency and we've probably got to throw it a little more you don't really want to become one dimensional if you don't have to, but we can play with anybody. We've just got to put it together early in football games I think."
As a quarterback, what are just some of the things that stand out to you about Sean Payton's two minute offense? It seems like guys can really thrive in those situations.
"Yeah, he gets us going. Clock stop, he's got a good feel for that getting us in the right play when the clock is stopped. He knows when to give guys freedom in their routes and things like that. But yeah, I think it's something that we put a lot of emphasis on through training camp and during the week. So every week I think we've got a rock solid plan going into two minute so we're not kind of caught on our heels scrambling like oh crap, we've got two minute, what do we like."