Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR
|Ty Montgomery
|Hand
|DNP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Foot
|DNP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee/Shoulder
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|DNP
|DT
|Malcolm Roach
|Knee
|DNP
|DE
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Ankle
|DNP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Knee
|LP
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
The Philadelphia Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Wednesday's report is an estimation.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|NIR
|DNP
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|Concussion
|DNP
|LB
|Davion Taylor
|Knee
|DNP
|LB
|Shaun Bradley
|Shoulder
|LP
|DT
|Javon Hargrave
|Shoulder
|LP
|T
|Lane Johnson
|NIR
|LP
|C
|Jason Kelce
|NIR
|LP
|S
|Rodney McLeod
|Knee
|LP
|RB
|Jordan Howard
|Ankle
|FP
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|Elbow
|FP