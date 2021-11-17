Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Seven Saints players listed on Wednesday's report

Nov 17, 2021 at 03:11 PM
New Orleans Saints
Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
WR Ty Montgomery Hand DNP
QB Taysom Hill Foot DNP
T Terron Armstead Knee/Shoulder DNP
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP
DT Malcolm Roach Knee DNP
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Ankle DNP
RB Alvin Kamara Knee LP

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

The Philadelphia Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Wednesday's report is an estimation.

Position Name Injury Wednesday
DT Fletcher Cox NIR DNP
TE Dallas Goedert Concussion DNP
LB Davion Taylor Knee DNP
LB Shaun Bradley Shoulder LP
DT Javon Hargrave Shoulder LP
T Lane Johnson NIR LP
C Jason Kelce NIR LP
S Rodney McLeod Knee LP
RB Jordan Howard Ankle FP
WR DeVonta Smith Elbow FP

Advertising