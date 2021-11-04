Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 4

Saints continue to practice to begin preparing for Sunday's game versus Atlanta.

Nov 04, 2021 at 09:08 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Saints Vs Buccaneers Week 8: Best of Offense

A collection of the best offensive photo from the Week 8 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
A collection of the best offensive photo from the Week 8 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
11 / 40

A collection of the best offensive photo from the Week 8 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
A collection of the best offensive photo from the Week 8 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
23 / 40

A collection of the best offensive photo from the Week 8 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
26 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
27 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
28 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
29 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
30 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
31 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
32 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
33 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
34 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
35 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
36 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
37 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
38 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
39 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
40 / 40

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. The Saints will continue to practice Thursday to prepare for Sunday's home game versus the Atlanta Falcons.
  2. Saints coordinators will have a conference call with local media on Thursday afternoon. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to the entire call when it is completed.
  3. Following practice on Thursday, Saints players will speak with the media. You can watch them speak live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, as well as the Saints Facebook, Twitter and Youtube pages.
  4. The Saints fans brought the energy at Sunday's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers! Take a look at some of the best fans in the NFL in the Faces of Saints Nation photo gallery>>>
  5. In the latest episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Summers talks to Heather Harper, wife of Roman Harper, and this year's Saints Fan of the Year and his son. Listen to it here>>>

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 3

Saints return to practice to begin preparing for Sunday's game versus Atlanta.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 2

New Orleans defeats Tampa Bay, turns focus to Atlanta
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 1

New Orleans defeats Tampa Bay, turns focus to Atlanta
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 31

Saints will play host to Tampa Bay at 3:25 p.m. Sunday; you can watch on Fox
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 29

BlackandGoldFriday event at Hancock Whitney Center at noon
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 28

Saints return to practice Thursday to prepare for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 27

Saints have the day off on Wednesday.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 26

Saints leave Seattle with a win on Monday night, look ahead to Buccaneers on Sunday.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 25

Saints will face off against the Seattle Seahawks with kickoff scheduled for 7:15 pm on Monday night.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Oct. 23

Saints will conduct final practice ahead of Monday's game vs. Seahawks
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 22

Saints continue practicing for their Week 7 matchup with the Seahawks in Seattle.
Advertising