5 great quotes from Wednesday's Saints training camp practice, Aug. 26, 2020

Check out photos from Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Saints Training Camp as New Orleans continues their preparations for the 2020 NFL season.
Five of the best quotes from the media session following Wednesday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice
Coach Sean Payton on the team's plan to practice at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome:
"I think we're going to plan on being in there Saturday of this week and then next week we're still looking at the schedule, but we'll have two practice days in there before playing [the regular season]."
Payton on Cesar Ruiz and Erik McCoy's versatility on the offensive line:
"They're both guys that pick up the scheme pretty quickly. They both have had plenty of experience at Center. I think the position that neither of them have had an extended amount of work at is the Guard position, and yet they're good-foot athletes, so i think the mental part of it is a good start."
Offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz on knowing Erik McCoy before joining the Saints:
"Yeah. I think most people know that I contacted Erik when I was combine training, and it was good to build that relationship early, and it's just a coincidence that now we're teammates. So the chemistry was previously there, so it's good to have someone that gave me advice going into this part of my life with me right now. So, it's definitely good."
Cornerback Janoris Jenkins on importance of getting reps late last season and building upon that heading into this season:
"It was a huge advantage. I got in last year towards the end of the season. I kind of learned the defense, so when I got back, I just had to put it all together, and now I'm just moving fast and playing fast."
Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Drew Brees throwing the deep ball:
"Yeah. I remember that one perfectly. It was a perfect ball right there on the money. I believe you're probably talking about the one over Alex Anzalone. It was a perfect ball. He hit me right in stride, like, I couldn't do nothing but catch it because it was like right there in my hands.