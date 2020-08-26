Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Training Camp

5 great quotes from Wednesday's Saints training camp practice, Aug. 26, 2020

The best quotes from New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton and players after Wednesday training camp practice

Aug 26, 2020 at 06:41 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Saints Training Camp 2020: Practice Photos - Wednesday, August 26

Check out photos from Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Saints Training Camp as New Orleans continues their preparations for the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
1 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
2 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
3 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
4 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
5 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
6 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
7 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
8 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
9 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
10 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
11 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
12 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
13 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
14 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
15 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
16 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
17 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
18 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
19 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
20 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
21 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
22 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
23 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
24 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
25 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
26 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
27 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
28 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
29 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
30 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
31 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
32 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
33 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
34 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
35 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
36 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
37 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
38 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
39 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
40 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
41 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
42 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
43 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
44 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
45 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
46 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
47 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
48 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
49 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
50 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
51 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
52 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
53 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
54 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
55 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
56 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
57 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
58 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
59 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
60 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
61 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
62 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
63 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
64 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
65 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
66 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
67 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
68 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
69 / 69

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

(Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Five of the best quotes from the media session following Wednesday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Coach Sean Payton on the team's plan to practice at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome:

"I think we're going to plan on being in there Saturday of this week and then next week we're still looking at the schedule, but we'll have two practice days in there before playing [the regular season]."

Payton on Cesar Ruiz and Erik McCoy's versatility on the offensive line:

"They're both guys that pick up the scheme pretty quickly. They both have had plenty of experience at Center. I think the position that neither of them have had an extended amount of work at is the Guard position, and yet they're good-foot athletes, so i think the mental part of it is a good start."

Offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz on knowing Erik McCoy before joining the Saints:

"Yeah. I think most people know that I contacted Erik when I was combine training, and it was good to build that relationship early, and it's just a coincidence that now we're teammates. So the chemistry was previously there, so it's good to have someone that gave me advice going into this part of my life with me right now. So, it's definitely good."

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins on importance of getting reps late last season and building upon that heading into this season:

"It was a huge advantage. I got in last year towards the end of the season. I kind of learned the defense, so when I got back, I just had to put it all together, and now I'm just moving fast and playing fast."

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Drew Brees throwing the deep ball:

"Yeah. I remember that one perfectly. It was a perfect ball right there on the money. I believe you're probably talking about the one over Alex Anzalone. It was a perfect ball. He hit me right in stride, like, I couldn't do nothing but catch it because it was like right there in my hands.

Related Content

Photos from Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Saints Training Camp as the New Orleans Saints players continue their preparations for the 2020 NFL season.
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz training camp interview - Wednesday, Aug. 26

Ruiz spoke with media about switching between center and guard positions at Saints Training Camp 2020
Transcript: New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith training camp interview - Wednesday, Aug. 26
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith training camp interview - Wednesday, Aug. 26

Smith spoke with media about the importance of staying healthy at Saints Training Camp 2020
Janoris Jenkins #20
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins training camp interview - Wednesday, Aug. 26

Jenkins spoke with media about staying prepared at Saints Training Camp 2020
Transcript: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton training camp interview - Wednesday, Aug. 26
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton training camp interview - Wednesday, Aug. 26

Payton spoke with media about defensive pass rush at Saints Training Camp 2020
How a summer workout with Drew Brees landed wide receiver Bennie Fowler a spot on the New Orleans Saints roster
news

How a summer workout with Drew Brees landed wide receiver Bennie Fowler a spot on the New Orleans Saints roster

'Drew vouched for me'
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch)
news

5 great quotes from Monday's Saints training camp practice, Aug. 24, 2020

The best quotes from New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton and players after Monday's training camp practice
Check out photos from Sunday, Aug. 23 at Saints Training Camp as New Orleans continues their preparations for the 2020 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints running back Ty Montgomery driven by confidence, competition

'You get your one rep at it, and you have got to win'
Photos from Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Saints Training Camp as the New Orleans Saints players continue their preparations for the 2020 NFL season.
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson training camp interview - Monday, Aug. 24

Granderson spoke with media about added strength this offseason at Saints Training Camp 2020
Transcript: New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Erik McCoy training camp interview - Monday, Aug. 24
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Erik McCoy training camp interview - Monday, Aug. 24

McCoy spoke with media about versatility at Saints Training Camp 2020
Transcript: New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams training camp interview - Monday, Aug. 24
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams training camp interview - Monday, Aug. 24

Williams spoke with media about versatility at Saints Training Camp 2020
Transcript: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton training camp interview - Monday, Aug. 24
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton training camp interview - Monday, Aug. 24

Payton spoke with media about two-minute drill installations at Saints Training Camp 2020

Advertising