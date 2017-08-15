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Saints Training Camp Presented by Verizon; Joint Practice with Houston Texans Updated Information

Saints season ticket holders will have early access to free practice tickets starting at 10AM on Wednesday.

Aug 15, 2017 at 10:43 AM

Best of Training Camp 2017 Week 3: Saints in action

Check out the top 40 action shots from Week 3 of 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon.

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On August 24, 2017 the New Orleans Saints will practice with the Houston Texans at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center (5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA, 70003). Saints season ticket holders will have early access to free tickets starting on Wednesday, August 16 starting at 10:00 a.m. Saints season ticket waiting list members will then have the ability to access tickets beginning Thursday, August 17 starting at 10:00 a.m. The general public may claim their tickets beginning on Friday, August 18 beginning at 10:00 a.m. All fans are encouraged to visit: www.neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp for ticket information.

The exact starting time of the joint practice between the Saints and Texans will be announced in the near future. In addition to a future press release announcing the starting time, the information will also be shared on NewOrleansSaints.com and the Saints' multiple social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please check back for the latest updates.

Tickets will be limited to four per individual registrant and must be used for the specific practice requested. Please note that in the event of inclement weather (including rain, thunderstorms and extreme heat) practice could be moved indoors and will be closed to the public with little to no advanced warning.

For more information regarding New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon, please visit www.neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp

Fan Fest:
The Saints will host Fan Fest beginning 50 minutes prior to the start of the practice session. Fan Fest is located adjacent to the practice fields for ticketed fans. Offerings will include interactive Saints and New Orleans Pelicans-themed fan experiences, concession offerings and merchandise booths offering the newest Saints gear.

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