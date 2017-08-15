Saints Training Camp Presented by Verizon; Joint Practice with Houston Texans Updated Information

On August 24, 2017 the New Orleans Saints will practice with the Houston Texans at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center (5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA, 70003). Saints season ticket holders will have early access to free tickets starting on Wednesday, August 16 starting at 10:00 a.m. Saints season ticket waiting list members will then have the ability to access tickets beginning Thursday, August 17 starting at 10:00 a.m. The general public may claim their tickets beginning on Friday, August 18 beginning at 10:00 a.m. All fans are encouraged to visit: www.neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp for ticket information.

The exact starting time of the joint practice between the Saints and Texans will be announced in the near future. In addition to a future press release announcing the starting time, the information will also be shared on NewOrleansSaints.com and the Saints' multiple social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please check back for the latest updates.

Tickets will be limited to four per individual registrant and must be used for the specific practice requested. Please note that in the event of inclement weather (including rain, thunderstorms and extreme heat) practice could be moved indoors and will be closed to the public with little to no advanced warning.

For more information regarding New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon, please visit www.neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp