Saints Thursday Notebook

<span style="text-decoration: underline;"><span style="">NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-0) AT ST. LOUIS RAMS (1-7)</span></span>
Edward Jones Dome
St. Louis, Missouri
Sunday, November 15, 12:00 CT KIckoff
- The Saints (8-0) will be looking for their third nine-game winning streak in club history. With their win this past Sunday, 30-20, over the visiting Carolina Panthers, the Saints have won five straight home games for the third time in franchise history. New Orleans currently ranks first in the NFL in offense, (fifth rushing and fourth passing). The Saints' defense is ranked 16th defensively (19th against the run and 16th against the pass). The Rams are ranked 26th offensively, tied for 14th rushing and ranked 25th passing. St. Louis is ranked 28th defensively, 27th against the run and tied for 22nd against the pass.
- Sunday afternoon's contest will be regionally televised on the FOX network (WVUE-Fox 8 locally) with Chris Rose handling play-by-play and Trent Green serving as color analyst. The game can heard regionally on the Saints Radio Network (WWL 870 AM and 105.3 FM locally) with Jim Henderson handling play-by-play, Hokie Gajan serving as color analyst and Kristian Garic reporting from the Saints sidelines. A Spanish language broadcast can be heard on WFNO 830 AM with Emilio Peralta handling play-by-play and Marco Garcia serving as color analyst.
- If the Saints beat the Rams, it will be their third nine-game win streak in franchise history. Twice, New Orleans has won nine consecutive games: from November 1-December 27, 1987 and from December 23, 1990-October 20, 1991.
- THINGS TO LOOK FOR THIS SUNDAY …
- If the Saints beat the Rams, their deficit in the all-time series will improve to 37-30. A win would also be their first at home against their former NFC West rivals since the 2004 season.
- QB Drew Brees has 28,594 passing yards to ranked 39th all-time. With 118 yards he will move past Len Dawson into 38th place. If he throws for 150 yards, he would move into 37th place, passing Rich Gannon.
- With 185 touchdown passes, Brees is ranked 40th all-time in NFL history. With two more scoring throws, he would move into a tie for 39th with Sammy Baugh.
- RB Reggie Bush is tied for tenth on the club's all-time list with 28 touchdowns. With one more TD, he will move into a tie for ninth place with RB Chuck Muncie. Bush is tied currently with Ricky Williams and Wayne Wilson for ninth in club record books with 16 rushing touchdowns. With one more, he will move into sole possession of ninth place.
- WR Marques Colston has 30 career touchdowns to tie for seventh place on the club's all-time list with Wilson. With one touchdown, Colston will move into sole possession of seventh spot.
- G Jahri Evans has started every game at RG since being drafted by the Saints in 2006. He will make his 57th consecutive start on Sunday, which will tie him with Saints Hall of Fame T William Roaf for the most consecutive games started by a Saints offensive lineman to open a career. The games started streak will be tied for fourth-longest in club history to begin a career.
- LB Scott Fujita is expected to make his 50th start as a Saint on Sunday.
- With 45.5 sacks, DE Mark Brunell/Charles Grant.aspx">Charles Grant is tied for seventh all-time with Jim Wilks in the club record books. With his next takedown, Grant will move into sole possession of seventh place on the list.
- WR Devery Henderson has 15 TD receptions to tie for 11h place on the club's all-time list with Wes Chandler and John Tice. With one TD grab, Henderson will move into a tie for ninth with Dave Parks and Torrance Small.
- Henderson has 2,741 receiving yards to rank tenth all-time in team annals. With 51 receiving yards, he will surpass Donte' Stallworth and move into ninth and with 62 yards he will move past Wes Chandler into eighth place.
- With 11 interception returns for a TD, S Darren Sharper is ranked second all-time in NFL record books. With one more return for a score, Sharper will tie Rod Woodson for 12th all-time. Sharper currently has three in 2009. With one more, he would tie for the highest single season total all-time.
- Sharper has 61 career interceptions, the ninth-highest total in NFL record books. With one more pick, he will move into a tie for seventh with Dave Brown and Dick LeBeau.
- TE Jeremy Shockey has 5,113 receiving yards, the 23rd highest total by an NFL tight end. With 14 receiving yards, he would move past Frank Wycheck into 22nd place.
- Shockey has 455 receptions, the 12th highest total in NFL history by a tight end. with seven more catches, he will move into 11th place past Todd Christensen and with eight grabs he would move into the top ten past Mickey Shuler.