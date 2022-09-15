Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eleven Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Sep 15, 2022 at 02:47 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
DECameron JordanHipLPLP
RBAlvin KamaraRibLPDNP
SMarcus MayeAnkleLPFP
WRTre'Quan SmithShoulderLPLP
RBDwayne WashingtonHamstringLPLP
QBJameis WinstonBackLPLP
TLandon YoungHipLPLP
RBMark IngramAnkleLPLP
GCalvin ThrockmortonIllnessLPFP
CBAlontae TaylorHipLPLP
CBPaulson AdeboAnkleDNPDNP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
WRMike EvansCalfLPDNP
RBLeonard FournetteHamstringLPLP
WRBreshad PerrimanKneeLPLP
TTristan WirfsAbdomenLPLP
QBTom BradyRestDNPFP
WRRussell GageHamstringDNPLP
WRChris GodwinHamstringDNPDNP
WRJulio JonesKneeDNPDNP
CBZyon McCollumHamstringDNPLP
TDonovan SmithElbowDNPDNP

