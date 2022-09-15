Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Rib
|LP
|DNP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back
|LP
|LP
|T
|Landon Young
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|G
|Calvin Throckmorton
|Illness
|LP
|FP
|CB
|Alontae Taylor
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|WR
|Mike Evans
|Calf
|LP
|DNP
|RB
|Leonard Fournette
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Breshad Perriman
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|T
|Tristan Wirfs
|Abdomen
|LP
|LP
|QB
|Tom Brady
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Julio Jones
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Zyon McCollum
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|T
|Donovan Smith
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP