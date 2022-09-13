New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Murray, 6-3, 230, was originally a sixth round draft pick (181st overall) of the Oakland Raiders in 2013 out of UCF. In nine seasons with the Raiders (2013-16), Minnesota Vikings (2017-18), Saints (2019-20) and Baltimore Ravens (2021), Murray has appeared in 122 regular season games with 69 starts and has carried 1,310 times for 5,492 yards (4.2 avg.) with 49 touchdowns. In the passing game, he has caught 195 balls for 1,369 yards and two touchdowns. Murray has appeared in five playoff games with four starts and has carried 46 times for 137 yards with two touchdowns and caught eight passes for 55 yards and one score.