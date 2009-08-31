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Saints Reduce Roster by Three

Aug 31, 2009 at 12:00 PM
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New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Monday that the team has released defensive tackle Rod Colemanand waived/injured cornerback Pierson Prioleau/Greg Fassitt.aspx">Greg Fassitt and wide receiver D'Juan Woods.

Coleman is a 10th-year veteran who signed with the Saints as a free agent in March after spending the 2008 season out of football. The 33-year old former Pro Bowl lineman has recorded 293 tackles, 58½ sacks, 10 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and an interception in his career.

Fassitt was signed for his second stint with the Saints earlier this month and played in the team's last two preseason contests, but did not crack the stat sheet. The New Orleans native suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's win at Oakland.

Woods, a first-year player out of Oklahoma State, signed with the Saints in May after spending most of the prior two seasons on the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He battled a neck injury for much of the team's training camp and was held out of action for the Saints' last two preseason contests.

The Saints roster currently stands at the league-mandated maximum of 75.

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