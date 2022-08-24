Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints, Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha named Jesuit High School Alumnus of the Year

Lauscha was a member of the Class of '87

Aug 24, 2022 at 10:38 AM
Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha has been named the 65th recipient of the F. Edward Hebert Alumnus of the Year Award from Jesuit High School. Lauscha was a member of the class of 1987. Each year, Lauscha's alma mater presents the award to an outstanding alumnus who is recognized for his achievements and distinguished service to the school and the community.

Jesuit President Fr. John Brown, S.J., said in a press release issued by the school, "Dennis' drive and focus go hand and hand with his piety and charity. His success shows our Blue Jays that achievement is not stifled by virtue; it is the result of virtue. It's only when someone is living Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam that he stands out the way that Dennis Lauscha has."

Lauscha said that he is "humbled, honored, and very excited" to receive the award, especially because it is the same year that his son graduated from Jesuit.

Lauscha rose through the executive ranks before reaching his current position as president of both teams in 2012.

This is not the first time Lauscha has been recognized for his accomplishments. In 2010, he was named the Alumnus of the Year by Loyola's College of Business. He also received the 2014 Distinguished American Award from the Allstate Sugar Bowl Chapter of the National Football Foundation/College Football Hall of Fame. In 2016, he was inducted into the Order of West Range for the Pi Kappa Alpha Foundation. He was honored as a 2019 Laureate of Junior Achievement's Greater New Orleans chapter.

Active throughout the community, Lauscha currently serves as a member of the Business Council of New Orleans & the River Region, as a board member of the Audubon Nature Institute and Loyola University New Orleans, and as a trustee of the National World War II Museum. He has completed terms as board president of the Preservation Resource Center and the regional chapter of the Boy Scouts of America, and he has served as a member of the Blight Transition New Orleans Task Force, the Mayor's Transition Committee, the Stuart Hall School Board of Trustees, and the New Orleans Museum of Art Board.

Fr. Brown added, "Dennis cares more about what's good for the city of New Orleans than anyone you'll meet. He's got a clear vision for how to generate a healthy sense of local pride, the kind of thing that makes New Orleans want to share this unique culture with everyone else around the world."

To read the complete release, visit Jesuit's website.

