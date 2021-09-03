Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund collaborates with Greater New Orleans Foundation for emergency matching grants to local nonprofits for Hurricane Ida relief

Renewal Fund also donates $500,000 to Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans and World Central Kitchen

Sep 03, 2021 at 09:03 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

As local authorities and nonprofits continue to service a community rocked from Hurricane Ida and begin to put recovery plans in action, the New Orleans Saints under the leadership of Owner Gayle Benson has quickly sprung into action following the activation of the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund by providing them with financial resources to make an immediate impact. The renewal fund, for which Mrs. Benson made a $1 million donation to this week and also benefitted from a $1 million donation from the NFL Foundation, has collaborated with the Greater New Orleans Foundation on emergency matching grants, donating a total of $600,000 to the following nonprofits: United Way of St. Charles Parish, United Way of St. John Parish, YMCA of Greater New Orleans, Bayouland YMCA, Junior League of New Orleans Diaper Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast Louisiana, Northshore Food Bank, Team Rubicon, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma. These nonprofits will provide immediate response in the form of essentials and services to those in need following Hurricane Ida.

In addition to the matching program, the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund has also donated a total of $500,000 to the Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans to provide hot meals in the region in coordination with Catholic Charities and the World Central Kitchen, dedicated to provision of hot meals in areas with the highest impact due to Ida, particularly Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, St. John Parish and St. Charles Parish. These donations follow grants of $25,000 apiece from the GNOF to these nonprofits.

"We are proud for the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund to partner with the Greater New Orleans Foundation and its Disaster Response and Restoration Fund as our region responds to the impacts of Hurricane Ida," Mrs. Benson said. "The Foundation has the knowledge and relationships to ensure our local nonprofits have the resources they need to aid our most vulnerable communities, serving essential needs of people currently struggling. In addition we are happy to provide additional support to the Salvation Army and World Central Kitchen as these organizations are providing our residents with essentials, such as hot meals."

For more ways to donate and local resources, visit NewOrleansSaints.com/hurricaneida

