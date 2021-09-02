Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Following initial Gayle Benson donation to Hurricane Ida relief, NFL family steps up to support

Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and the National Football League Foundation have all donated $1 million each

Sep 02, 2021 at 04:33 PM
New Orleans Saints
Mrs.Benson-Transcirpt-Thumbnail

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, along with the Owners of the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and the National Football League Foundation have all donated $1 million each for a total of $5 million to the Gulf South region in wake of Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida inflicted heavy damage in and around New Orleans after making landfall this weekend and Benson, along with the Arthur M. Blank (Atlanta Falcons Owner) Foundation, The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation (Baltimore Ravens Ownership), David and Nicole Tepper (Carolina Panthers Ownership), and the NFL have stepped up to help in the recovery process for Southeastern Louisiana, raising a total of five million dollars for relief and recovery. The Saints, NFL and the NBA have specifically donated to the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast renewal fund.

"On behalf of our entire state, we are so thankful for the empathy, generosity and philanthropy of the NFL, several teams in our league, the NBA and the individuals who have also contributed towards the recovery of Southeast Louisiana," said Mrs. Benson. "While we are all competing against each other whether it's on the football field or basketball court, this generosity shows how we stand together in difficult times, as well as how we can serve as positive, driving forces in our communities."

Benson and the Saints announced that they have activated their Gulf Coast Renewal Fund with a $1 million donation from Mrs. Benson. The NFL Foundation followed up Mrs. Benson's commitment with a matching $1 million dollar donation to the fund. Over the next few weeks, the Saints will work with the NFL Foundation and community leaders to identify nonprofit organizations who will address the immediate needs of those impacted throughout Louisiana.

Falcons Owner Blank through his Arthur Blank Foundation has pledged $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief through which needs will be assessed and services administered by the American Red Cross and Greater New Orleans Foundation.

The Baltimore Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans in 2013, creating a lasting link with the city where they enjoyed one of their finest moments on the field. With the city and region feeling the impact of Hurricane Ida, the organization has offered its support. The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Ravens are donating $1 million to support Hurricane Ida relief funds in New Orleans and the surrounding Louisiana area. The donation will assist The Greater New Orleans Foundation, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the American Red Cross.

Carolina Panthers Charities, the Nicole & David Tepper Foundation and David A. Tepper Charitable Foundation are providing a $1 million donation to assist in the recovery efforts for New Orleans and its surrounding regions, currently determining the deserving beneficiaries.

Those wishing to donate to the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal fund can continue to do so by going to NewOrleansSaints.com/hurricaneida. Throughout this recovery process, the Saints and Pelicans organizations will continue to be in close communication with governmental and community leaders to determine where aid and assistance can most effectively be directed based on changing needs..

Advertising