Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Sept. 15

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Sep 15, 2021 at 09:01 AM
Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Packers Week 1 2021

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

From NOLA.com
Saints rewatch: See Jameis Winston's growth in the 1 throw he didn't make
Jeff Duncan: What did we learn from the Week 1 rout? The Saints aren't going away
Former Saints linebacker Parys Haralson, who died Monday at age of 37, "will be missed by all"

From NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund distributes second round of funding to local nonprofits
Watch: Saints Top 5 Plays vs. Panthers NFL Throwback
Watch: Saints Defense Absolutely Dominated Aaron Rodgers: Baldy's Breakdowns

From WWL Radio

"This was for Louisiana": Deuce McAllister on Saints big win over the Packers
Drew Brees says Aaron Donald has told offensive lineman 'You have no chance
Mike Hoss from the press box: Saints take advantage of all opportunities in Packers blowout

